Gangneung art fest highlights coastal city's cultural narrative

Seobu Market Yejip (GIAF)





Gangneung, Gangwon Province, is a popular year-round travel destination, facing out to the East Sea with the Taebaeksan mountains in the hinterland. It is little known, however, that the coastal city historically has long been home to literature and the arts.



Korea’s great literati, Shin Saimdang, Yi Yul-gok, Heo Nanseolheon and Heo Gyun from Joseon era (1392-1910), were born in the city and some of their houses still stand there.



The inaugural Gangneung International Art Festival kicking off Friday aims to continue the cultural spirit of the coastal city with participation by some 15 artists whose works will be shown at seven venues across the city.



The site-specific artworks bring life to historic sites such as the Noam Tunnel or provide new experiences to visitors of run-of-the-mill, everyday sites such as the popular local GO.re Bookstore and Seobu Market CCC Lounge.





Noam Tunnel (GIAF)