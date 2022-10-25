Cheong Wa Dae to host classical concerts by top musicians

This photo provided by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism shows a reception hall on the second floor of Yeongbingwan at the former presidential compound of Cheong Wa Dae in central Seoul. (MCST)

The former presidential office compound of Cheong Wa Dae will be turned into a classical music chamber in November, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said Tuesday.

Korea's four top classical artists will take turns performing in front of 100 people at the former state reception house Yeongbingwan.

Kicking off the series, pianist Kim Sun-wook will perform Schubert’s Four Impromptus and Liszt’s Piano Sonata in B minor on Nov. 1. On Nov. 4, pianist Sunwoo Yewon and the Korean National Symphony Orchestra (KNSO) will take the stage. Sunwoo will perform Tchaikovsky’s "October: Autumn Song" from the “Seasons” and Rachmaninoff’s Variations on a theme of Corelli.

The KNSO will return on Nov. 7 to Yeongbingwan with violinist Yang In-mo, who will perform Mozart’s Violin Sonata No. 18 and Sibelius: 4 Pieces For Violin And Piano Op.78.

The last concert is pianist Son Yeol-eum’s recital, which consists of Kapustin’s Variations, Op.4 and Hirtz’s ‘Wizard of Oz' Fantasy.

For each concert, 100 people will be selected to attend, including 50 people from low-income families, people with disabilities and students, the ministry said.

The public can apply for only one concert via ticket platform Interpark from Wednesday morning to Thursday. A random selection of 50 people will be made for each performance.

As part of President Yoon Suk-yeol's election pledge, Cheong Wa Dae was opened to the public in May and has become a multicultural complex, hosting various cultural events and exhibitions.