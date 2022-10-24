[Today’s K-pop] BTS gives peek at full-group photo book

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

BTS gave fans a sneak peek Monday at its upcoming photo book “Us, Ourselves, and BTS ‘We.’” It will be the final installment of its eight-part series that featured each of the seven members one by one. As the teaser photographs hinted, the book has two main themes: sports day and self-portraits. The book will be fully unveiled on Nov. 7. Separately, Jin left Seoul on Monday to join Coldplay in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He will perform the forthcoming single “The Astronaut,” his first solo work, at the band’s Music of the Spheres concert there. The collaborative work will be released on Oct. 28. Meanwhile, Jungkook flew to Qatar on the same day for promotional activities for the 2022 World Cup, raising expectations that the band will join the lineup for the opening concert. TXT’s Beomgyu takes break from tour

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

Beomgyu of Tomorrow X Together is recovering from a sudden deterioration in strength, label Big Hit Music said Monday. He had to step down from the stage during the band’s concert in Bangkok on Saturday and although he did return to the stage, he has been focusing on restoring his condition. He is adamant that he will participate in all concerts for the rest of the tour, added the company. He had seen a doctor during the US leg of its tour in July and had to limit his performance for the Atlanta gig. The quintet is set to perform in Manila, Philippines, later this week, wrapping up the Asian leg of the tour “Act: Love Sick.” Earlier this month, the band was named as one of the nominees at the MTV Europe Music Awards for the first time in the Best Asia Act category. Omega X cancels return home amid scandal: report

(Credit: Spire Entertainment)

Plane tickets for boy band Omega’s return home were canceled right before they were due to fly out Sunday, according to a local media report Monday. The bandmates were planning to fly back to Seoul from Los Angeles after its US tour. But the tickets were canceled shortly after rumors spread online saying that one of the 11 members was abused verbally and physically by the head of its agency Spire Entertainment. Staff members who accompanied them for the tour took the plane as planned. The agency denied that the cancellation was abrupt, saying that there have been talks for several days whether to postpone the return home so that the members would not take the same plane as their fans. As for the abuse rumor, it said the band and the company "got emotional" in conversations after wrapping up the tour. Seventeen to host events alongside Japan tour

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)