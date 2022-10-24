 Back To Top
Herald Art Day, Krabhouse seek stronger cultural ties between Korea and Nigeria

By Korea Herald
Published : Oct 24, 2022 - 12:04       Updated : Oct 24, 2022 - 12:14
Herald Art Day CEO Choi Jin-young (left) and Krabhouse Ventures CEO Andrew Ine pose at the MOU signing ceremony in Seoul on Oct. 12. (Herald Art Day)
Herald Art Day and Krabhouse Ventures, Nigeria's largest gallery, on Oct. 12 signed an MOU to cooperate in cultural and arts exchange between Korea and Nigeria and to work together in developing art projects.

The two companies previously held a combined exhibition from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9.

Under the slogan "Planting Seeds of Culture on Friendship," a total of 110 works, including paintings and sculptures by 22 Nigerian artists were displayed at the event.

Collaboration between the two companies, an exchange of artists' artworks between Korea and Nigeria and regular joint exhibitions are planned. It will be carried out in various fields such as original artwork and digital art using blockchain technology.

Herald Art Day said it is attracted to Nigeria's economic development speed, which is greatly affecting the quantitative and qualitative development of Nigerian culture, and plans to invest in cultural and artistic exchanges and commercialization in the future.



By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
