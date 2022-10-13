 Back To Top
[Graphic News] Deaths in S. Korea hit record high last year amid rapid aging, pandemic

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Oct 14, 2022 - 08:00       Updated : Oct 14, 2022 - 08:00

The number of deaths in South Korea hit an all-time high last year due largely to rapid aging and the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, data showed.

A total of 317,680 people died in the country last year, up 12,732 people, or 4.2 percent, from the previous year, according to the data from Statistics Korea.

The 2021 tally marked the largest since 1983, when the statistics agency began compiling related data.

The spike in deaths was mainly attributable to rapid aging, and COVID-19 was the No. 10 cause of death for women last year, according to the agency.

Cancer was the leading cause of death last year, with 161.1 deaths per 100,000 people. Cancer has been the No. 1 cause of death in the country since related data was compiled. (Yonhap)


By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
