[Newsmaker] Hyundai's software-powered mobility transformation under Chung

For decades, Hyundai Motor and Kia, two brands under South Korean automotive giant Hyundai Motor Group, had long been perceived as an Asian manufacturer of low-end, entry-level vehicles -- perhaps suitable for high school graduation presents in the US. In recent years, that image has changed drastically to that of a mobility innovator and luxury icon.

At the center of such significant change is Chung Euisun, the third-generation chaebol scion and son of former Chairman Chung Mong-koo, who begins on Friday his third year as executive chairman of the 110 trillion won ($77 billion) empire.

Under his leadership, Hyundai Motor has become the world's third-largest carmaker, overtaking Japan’s Toyota and Germany’s Volkswagen Group by selling an accumulated 3.29 million cars globally. The Korean automaker had been placed fifth for 12 years since 2010.

Hyundai and Kia are eyeing hitting a combined 200 trillion won in sales and operating profit of 17 trillion won this year, after notching record-high sales at 106.5 trillion won and a net profit of 7.8 trillion won in 2021. If it reaches its target, the carmakers would see a 23 percent increase in sales and 280 percent jump in operating profit compared to 2020, the year Chung took office.

The solid profit has laid a foundation for Chung's ambition of turning the carmaker into a smart mobility provider that puts it up against EV competitors like Tesla, who sold the most EVs globally -- 6.6 million -- last year. Hyundai sold the fifth most at 4.7 million.

On Wednesday, Hyundai Motor Group announced that it would invest 18 trillion won by 2030 for software-focused mobility development and offer customized connected car services such as over-the-air software updates for all cars by 2025, vowing to make sure that all Hyundai and Kia cars are up to date at all times.

This would put some 20 million Software Defined Vehicles under the carmaker’s connected car service, compared to some 10 million as of the end of last year. Big data gathered from such cars will be linked to other platform services in various industries such as shopping, leisure and accommodation that Hyundai will partner with in the future.

“Through big data created from millions of connected cars, we will create unprecedented values and possibilities, offering customers with customized software updates and subscription services,” Hyundai said in a statement.

Hyundai said it would also develop software-based mobility devices and solutions to enter the future mobility and logistics market, so that its future mobility lineup, comprising those such as the RoboTaxi, advanced air mobility, purpose built vehicles and robotics, will sync to each other.

“By shifting the group’s business focus toward software development, Hyundai Motor Group would see improved profitability in the new mobility ecosystem,” said a Hyundai Motor official.

Known as a hardworking businessman, Chung sought to transform Hyundai Motor Group, notorious for its militant culture, even before he took over. He promoted open thinking among engineers by hiring foreign professionals and design gurus. Market experts have credited Chung for pushing ahead with the luxury brand Genesis and improving the product mix with eco-friendly models in the global market.

“Due to COVID-19 and the supply crunch of automotive chips, the automaker diverted toward selling high-priced Genesis and SUV models, actively working on normalizing production and sales by even paying more incentives to dealers in the overseas market,” said an industry insider.

Hyundai also initiated various M&As, penetrating into the autonomous driving, advanced air mobility and robotics sectors, as well as launched a software-based transformation across their product portfolio.

Despite Chung's drive, he still faces an array of challenges.

Perhaps the most pressing is the US' latest tax credit bill that has scrapped subsidies for foreign-made EVs. Chung traveled to the US last month to meet with industry representatives and local experts to seek countermeasures.

From August onward, all Hyundai and Kia EVs have not been eligible for subsidies as they are manufactured in Korea and exported to the US.

To defend his control over the empire, Chung also needs to go through a governance change.

Earlier this year, Chung and his father sold their combined 10 percent stake, worth some 610 billion won, in Hyundai Glovis to the global private equity firm Carlyle Group at 163,000 won per share through block trading.

Chung owned the largest 19.99 percent in the logistics subsidiary, leaving his father with no stake in Glovis, which many experts saw as the first move in breaking up the group’s cross-shareholding between Hyundai Mobis and Kia.

Currently, Hyundai Mobis owns 21.43 percent in Hyundai Motor, while Hyundai Motor owns 33.88 percent stake in Kia. Kia owns a 17.28 percent stake in Mobis.

Another industry insider, who declined to be named, said Chung needs to "cut off the complex chain of cross-shareholding governance structure and own more shares in Hyundai Mobis, which practically serves as a holding company” in order to stabilize his grip on power.

In April last year, the group’s plant engineering arm Hyundai Engineering had planned to launch an initial public offering. Analysts said the move could help raise Chung’s total equity value by up to 1 trillion won so he can use the cash to acquire stakes in other affiliates like Mobis. But the company decided to postpone the market debut, citing weak market demands.

