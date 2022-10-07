 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

Cartoon, animation groups protest Culture Ministry's sponsorship withdrawal

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Oct 7, 2022 - 21:01       Updated : Oct 7, 2022 - 21:01
(123rf)
(123rf)

Korea's cartoon and animation community warned the Culture Ministry Friday that it was violating academic and artistic freedom protected by the Constitution of the Republic of Korea.

A statement issued by the Cartoon and Animation Society in Korea (Urimana) and several other groups called for an end to censorship of comics and webtoon artists. The statement also said that freedom of expression must be protected and that the unjust pressure against the Korea Manhwa Contents Agency must stop.

Controversy erupted on Monday after a satirical cartoon titled “Yoon Suk-yeol-cha” by a high school student at this year’s Bucheon International Comics Festival went viral in an online community.

The Culture Ministry, saying that it awarded and exhibited an "inappropriate" drawing, issued a stern warning against the Korea Manhwa Contents Agency.

The Webtoon Association, Korea Cartoonist Association, Korea Webtoon Industry Association, The Comics and Webtoon Society of Korea joined Urimana in protesting the Culture Ministry's action as running counter to the contest’s initial purpose of inspiring students. The groups also said the Culture Ministry's action violates the rights of authors, inventors, scientists, engineers and artists contained in Article 22 of the Korean Constitution.

“The Culture Ministry should withdraw its decision to cancel the approval of the use of its name as a sponsor of the BICOF and recognize the fundamental role of cartoons, which is to satirize and entertain,” Friday's statement said. “The ministry should publicly apologize to the award-winning student artist as well,” the organization added and called on Culture Minister Park Bo-gyoon to apologize to the country's comics industry.



By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114