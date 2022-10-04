Peruvian embassy holds seminar on investment projects

The Peruvian embassy on Friday held a seminar, highlighting new investment opportunities in the South American country.
Participants in the seminar were updated about the legal framework, economic environment and specific projects for South Korean companies.
Hoping to boost Peru-Korea economic ties further, Peruvian ambassador to Korea Daul Matute Mejia urged Korean companies to magnify investments ahead of next year's 60th anniversary of Korea-Peru diplomatic relations.
Peru and Korea established diplomatic relations on April 1, 1963.
Peru needs Korean investments in strategic sectors such as mining, transportation, tourism, finance, commerce and infrastructure, Mejia said.
According to Mejia, Peru offers complimentary opportunities to resolve supply chains that directly affect economic relations.
“Peru is a getaway for Latin America not only because of its strategic position in the Pacific Ocean but also due to its macroeconomic stability and respect for foreign investments,” stressed Meija.
“Peru’s inflation had been normal with stable currency for one year,” he added.
Meanwhile, Peruvian investment agency ProInversion director for project portfolios Maria Susana Morales presented major projects on energy, water, and sanitation, health, education and infrastructure that Peru offers to public and private companies in Korea.
She encouraged Korean companies to utilize Peru’s investment-friendly legal framework and foreign investment climate.
The seminar was held as part of the Peruvian government’s efforts to attract foreign direct investment and promote existing facilities Peru offers to enhance business cooperation.