Pianist Paik Kun-woo's search for musical freedom brings us 'Goyescas'

Pianist Paik Kun-woo speaks during a press conference at Steinway Gallery Seoul on Monday. (Vincero)



Pianist Paik Kun-woo saw Alicia de Larrocha performing Granados’ “Goyescas” when he was in New York as a student. That was likely a concert on Dec. 7, 1967, that took place at Carnegie Hall to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the birth of Granados. Even now he remembers vividly how deeply impressed he was by the performance and how the music filled the hall with warmth on a chilly night, thinking that he wanted to play it himself someday. That “someday” came half a century later.



“I thought of that wish like it was homework, for several decades,” Paik told reporters on Monday, at a press conference where he unveiled a new album, “Granados -- Goyescas.”



“Goyescas” is a piano suite written by Spanish composer Enrique Granados, a relatively unfamiliar name for the Korean audience. Granados composed “Goyescas,” meaning Goya-like, in 1911, inspired by an exhibition of Francisco Goya’s paintings.



Paik described Granados’ music as “very colorful and sophisticated.“ It’s spontaneous, and passionate like Spain, according to the pianist.



“For me, this piece also represents freedom. I exercised freedom in interpreting and expressing this piece -- it was a whole new experience for me,” the 76-year-old musician said.



He said it wasn‘t until recently that he felt such newfound freedom after struggling to come to terms with his relationship with music, recalling how challenging the past decades have been since he moved to New York at the age of 15 to study under Rosina Lhevinne at the Juilliard School.



“As an individual that has been confronting the music scene around the world for the last several decades, it was a daunting task,” Paik said.



“In the early days of my career, Korea’s status in the global music industry was completely different from what it is now. It was never easy to build and present my music in such an environment. It felt like I was in a battle with my music,” he recalled. “But now I feel that I have become close to music. I feel like music and I have become more generous with each other and accepting of each other.”



The cover of pianist Paik Kun-woo’s new album, “Goyescas,” features a photo taken by Paik and a handwritten title. (Universal Music)