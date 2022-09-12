 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

N. Korea likely to skip this year's table tennis world championships: report

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 12, 2022 - 11:28       Updated : Sept 12, 2022 - 11:28
Members of the unified Korean women's table tennis team pose for pictures the World Team Table Tennis Championships at Halmstad Arena in Halmstad, Sweden, on July 4, 2018. (Yonhap)
Members of the unified Korean women's table tennis team pose for pictures the World Team Table Tennis Championships at Halmstad Arena in Halmstad, Sweden, on July 4, 2018. (Yonhap)

North Korea appears to have withdrawn its women's table tennis team from this year's world championships slated for later this month in the Chinese city of Chengdu, according to a US broadcaster.

Pyongyang was not included in the final list of teams vying for the 2022 World Champions Title sent to the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) on Friday, according to Radio Free Asia (RFA).

The ITTF did not provide further information on the North's decision to pull out from the championships, it said.

Earlier, North Korea's women's team was listed as one of the 40 teams competing for the upcoming ping pong champions, drawing attention to whether the reclusive country will set out to participate in its first global tournament since early 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pyongyang had declared victory over the coronavirus crisis last month but remains on high alert over a possible resurgence in cases.

The 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals will be held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 9. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114