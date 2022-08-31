Nexon’s HIT2 opens new world of MMORPG

Image of HIT2, MMORPG game developed by Nexon (Nexon)
HIT2, a recently-launched massively multiplayer online role playing game developed by South Korean game developer Nexon, is looking to change the nature of how MMORPGs are played by offering players chances to revise the playing rules.
According to Nexon, HIT2 players get to vote on the rules of their game server under the name of “Altar of the Coordinator” each week. Players can obtain their voting rights by completing simple quests in game. The players can also opt to sell their votes to others.
Once the votes are turned in, the new rules made by majority decisions will be effective for a week until the next voting session takes place.
Nexon said the votes will decide where the players will be allowed to fight each other in the game’s different fields and how players will respawn. The votes also will adjust the probability of obtaining certain items from killing monsters and how much experience points players can gain in order to upgrade the level of their characters.
Another distinctive feature of HIT2 is that the game introduces a creator sponsorship program for the first time in the history of MMORPG to bring in more active participation from YouTubers, according to the game maker.
By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com
)