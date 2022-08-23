No. of Ioniq 6 preorders hits new record on 1st day



By Kim Da-sol



Hyundai Motor received 37,446 EV preorders for its Ioniq 6 on the first day of presales, the highest day one preorder sales figure in the company‘s history.

The carmaker said the number is far higher than Ioniq 5’s first-day preorders number of 23,760 units set last year.

“Ioniq 6’s innovative interior and exterior design, along with the industry’s top-level traveling distance and driving performance incorporated with latest technology appear to have attracted positive public feedback and consumer interest,” said a Hyundai Motor official.

Unveiled at the Busan Motor Show last month, the Ioniq 6 was built on the carmaker’s EV-dedicated platform E-GMP, inheriting its predecessor Ioniq 5’s design DNA. The model comes in two types, a standard model with a 53.0 kWh battery and a long-range model with a 77.4 kWh battery.

The price starts at 52 million won ($38,760) for standard exclusive long-range model and goes up to 61.3 million won for the highest prestige type, after receiving tax credits for government’s EV subsidies.

Hyundai said an official sales launch is planned in September, while the Ioniq 6 will also make its US debut in the first half of next year.

(ddd@heraldcorp.com)



Ioniq 6 (Hyundai Motor)