 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

#No. of Ioniq 6 preorders hits new record on 1st day

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Aug 23, 2022 - 12:29       Updated : Aug 23, 2022 - 13:56
No. of Ioniq 6 preorders hits new record on 1st day

By Kim Da-sol

Hyundai Motor received 37,446 EV preorders for its Ioniq 6 on the first day of presales, the highest day one preorder sales figure in the company‘s history.
The carmaker said the number is far higher than Ioniq 5’s first-day preorders number of 23,760 units set last year.
“Ioniq 6’s innovative interior and exterior design, along with the industry’s top-level traveling distance and driving performance incorporated with latest technology appear to have attracted positive public feedback and consumer interest,” said a Hyundai Motor official.
Unveiled at the Busan Motor Show last month, the Ioniq 6 was built on the carmaker’s EV-dedicated platform E-GMP, inheriting its predecessor Ioniq 5’s design DNA. The model comes in two types, a standard model with a 53.0 kWh battery and a long-range model with a 77.4 kWh battery.
The price starts at 52 million won ($38,760) for standard exclusive long-range model and goes up to 61.3 million won for the highest prestige type, after receiving tax credits for government’s EV subsidies.
Hyundai said an official sales launch is planned in September, while the Ioniq 6 will also make its US debut in the first half of next year.
(ddd@heraldcorp.com)

Ioniq 6 (Hyundai Motor)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114