Business

S. Korean Goobne Chicken opens 1st US branch

By Byun Hye-jin
Published : Aug 12, 2022 - 16:16       Updated : Aug 12, 2022 - 16:16
The Goobne Chicken store at Hannam Chain Del Amo in Torrance, LA, US (Goobne Chicken)
The Goobne Chicken store at Hannam Chain Del Amo in Torrance, LA, US (Goobne Chicken)

Goobne Chicken, one of the leading South Korean chicken franchises, said Friday that it has opened its first US branch in LA.

The store, located at Korean supermarket Hannam Chain Del Amo in Torrance, LA, will bring various Korean-style chicken flavors to cater to the growing interest in K-food in the US, it added.

According to Goobne Chicken CEO Chung Tae-yong, the company also plans a second branch in the US later this year.

In 2014, Goobne Chicken opened its first international branch in Hong Kong. It is currently operating 41 global branches across 10 nations, including Malaysia, Japan and China.

By Byun Hye-jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com)
