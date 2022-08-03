 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Life&Style

Hybrid forum to be held on impact of space on cultural communication

By Hwang Dong-Hee
Published : Aug 3, 2022 - 19:44       Updated : Aug 3, 2022 - 19:44
Guy Sorman, a French-American scholar and culture critic (CICI)
Guy Sorman, a French-American scholar and culture critic (CICI)
A forum convening a group of noted scholars and architects for a discussion on how physical space and virtual space impact cultural communication will be held later this month in Seoul.

“After the pandemic, ‘space’ is newly emerging as a place for the diverse experience of touch and smell, while a growing number of people are seeking shared spaces,” said the Corea Image Communication Institute Tuesday in announcing the 13th Cultural Communication Forum on Aug. 25 at the Grand Hyatt Seoul.

“We will discuss how the space for cultural communication has been evolving and what it will look like in the future, amid the accelerating digitalization and the emergence of metaverse.”

Guy Sorman, a French-American scholar and culture critic, will deliver a keynote speech. Other speakers are: Jean Louis Cohen, a French architect and professor at the Institute of Fine Arts at New York University; David Pierre Jalicon, chairman of the French-Korean Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Katrina Sedgwick, director and CEO at Melbourne Arts Precinct Corp.; Yoo Hyun-joon, a professor of architecture at Hongik University; and Simon Lee, CEO of Flitto, a global crowdsourcing translation platform.

Overseas participants will join the forum via video feed while local participants will be joining the hybrid forum in person.

Joining as panelists are Designhouse CEO Lee Young-hye, New Zealand Ambassador to Korea Philip Turner and Park Jin-woo, CEO of Tmonet, the Korean operator of the Theatre des Lumieres.

The Cultural Communication Forum has been held annually since 2011 to promote cultural exchange and communication.

By Hwang Dong-Hee (hwangdh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114