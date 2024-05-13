Rising pansori stars bring 'Chunhyang' to 'Peerless Pansori'

The fourth installment of the National Changgeuk Company of Korea's "Peerless Pansori" series returns this weekend with emerging "pansori" performers Cho Yu-ah and Kim Soo-in.

The shows, scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Daloreum Theater, were sold out soon after tickets sales opened.

The "Peerless Pansori" concert series was launched in 2021 to create opportunities for young and emerging pansori singers to explore the music and mise-en-scenes with contemporary interpretations.

Star pansori singers Kim Jun-soo and Yu Tae-pyung-yang (2021), Min Eun-kyung and Yi So-yeon (2022) and Ahn Yi-ho from Band Leenalchi and Lee Kwang-bok (2023) have previously performed in the series.

Cho and Kim, the first mixed-gender duo in the series, will provide their own spin on the pansori "Chunhyang-ga," a love story between Chunhyang, a courtesan's daughter, and Mongryong, a sog of a nobleman, that transcends the strict class system of the Joseon era.

Cho is well known to "changgeuk" fans for her scene-stealing roles as Bbaengdeok's mother in the changgeuk "Shimcheong-ga," and the titular role in "Jeong-nyeon" last year. Kim, who joined the company in 2020, has portrayed characters such as Edmund in "King Lear" and Bassanio in "The Merchants of Venice." Last year, he participated in JTBC's audition program, "Phantom Singer 4," taking third place as a member of the crossover group, Crezl.

Speaking to a group of reporters last month, the two singers expressed their keenness to showcase their pansori vocals and emphasized their "roots" as pansori singers.

"After joining the company, I don't think I've had a chance to perform 'authentic' pansori. Usually, we play a character in a changgeuk, and the solo part is very short, or we sing in chorus. I am excited to participate in 'Peerless Pansori' as I miss traditional vocal performances," said Cho.

"The 'Peerless Pansori' series is my favorite among the company's productions. I try not to forget that I am a pansori singer rather than a changgeuk actor," said Kim. "Since it is a performance that clearly shows the qualities of a singer, I have wanted to try it and avoid it at the same time," he added.