Another ruling party lawmaker quits Supreme Council

Another ruling party lawmaker quit the party's Supreme Council on Sunday amid speculation it could lead to the party switching to a collective leadership system from the one-man leadership of acting chairman Kweon Seong-dong.

Rep. Cho Su-jin of the People Power Party (PPP) told reporters that she stepped down as a council member, two days after the resignation of Rep. Bae Hyun-jin from the council.

"I am stepping down as Supreme Council member to take responsibility for the stern warning of the public sentiment calling for awakening and change," Cho said.

Cho said the party and the presidential office need a "complete overhaul."

The departure of the two lawmakers came as many party members have raised questions about the leadership of acting chairman and floor leader Kweon after he was caught on a press camera exchanging texts with the president and carelessly exposed Yoon's criticism of suspended party chief Lee Jun-seok.

Kweon took over as acting leader of the party early this month after Lee had his party membership suspended for six months over allegations that he received sexual services paid for by a businessman in 2013 and attempted to cover it up after the allegations surfaced late last year.

At least half of the nine Supreme Council members must quit for the council to be dissolved. (Yonhap)