SK Inc. to provide interim dividend for 5th consecutive year

SK Group’s logo at its headquarters in central Seoul (Yonhap)
SK Inc., the investment arm of SK Group, on Thursday, said it has decided to give interim dividends for the fifth year in a row, showing its continued commitment to its shareholders.
According to SK Inc., the board of directors agreed to pay interim dividends of 1,500 won ($1) per share, the same amount as the last year. The total amount of the interim dividends payout is estimated at 85 billion won.
The company said it has steadily increased the annual dividend payment amount from 208.7 billion won in 2016 to 447.6 billion won in 2021.
In March, SK Inc. announced its plan to advance shareholder returns, including an annual share buyback equaling over one percent of its market capitalization through 2025.
“This year, SK Inc. is focused on identifying growth drivers and securing distinctive competitiveness for respective core businesses,” said Lee Sung-hyung, the chief financial officer of SK Inc. “The firm is committed to ensuring business achievements lead to a greater enterprise value.”
By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com
)