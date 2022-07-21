 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

SK Inc. to provide interim dividend for 5th consecutive year

By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Jul 21, 2022 - 18:25       Updated : Jul 21, 2022 - 18:25
SK Group’s logo at its headquarters in central Seoul (Yonhap)
SK Group’s logo at its headquarters in central Seoul (Yonhap)
SK Inc., the investment arm of SK Group, on Thursday, said it has decided to give interim dividends for the fifth year in a row, showing its continued commitment to its shareholders.

According to SK Inc., the board of directors agreed to pay interim dividends of 1,500 won ($1) per share, the same amount as the last year. The total amount of the interim dividends payout is estimated at 85 billion won.

The company said it has steadily increased the annual dividend payment amount from 208.7 billion won in 2016 to 447.6 billion won in 2021.

In March, SK Inc. announced its plan to advance shareholder returns, including an annual share buyback equaling over one percent of its market capitalization through 2025.

“This year, SK Inc. is focused on identifying growth drivers and securing distinctive competitiveness for respective core businesses,” said Lee Sung-hyung, the chief financial officer of SK Inc. “The firm is committed to ensuring business achievements lead to a greater enterprise value.”

By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114