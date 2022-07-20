 Back To Top
ICT minister says Korea should be cautious on joining Chip 4

By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Jul 20, 2022 - 15:56       Updated : Jul 20, 2022 - 16:13
Lee Jong-ho, minister of science and ICT, speaks to reporters during his first press sit-down in Seoul on Wednesday. (Ministry of Science and ICT)
Lee Jong-ho, minister of science and ICT, speaks to reporters during his first press sit-down in Seoul on Wednesday. (Ministry of Science and ICT)
Amid pressure building on South Korea to join an US-led chip alliance that strategically isolates China from the global semiconductor supply chain, Science Minister Lee Jong-ho on Wednesday said in rare remarks that the government should be careful in making such a decision, citing its impact on other industries.

“I have talked to business executives who have been to China. It’s difficult to talk about the details as it is an ongoing matter, but we have to make a decision that will benefit the country,” Lee said in his first sit-down with the press.

“Although Fab 4 is restricted to the semiconductor sector, it can have an impact on other industries. So we have to be cautious.”

The Science Minister added that Korea must cool-headedly consider what would be helpful for the country if it joins the US-led chip alliance and decide on the matter.

The US has proposed “Chip 4,” also known as “Fab 4,” as a strategic alliance that would comprise four global semiconductor powerhouses including Japan and Taiwan. The US government has recently asked Korean officials to respond to its invitation to join the chip alliance by the end of August, according to diplomatic sources.

The science minister’s remarks come as tensions between the US and China have risen over Washington’s collective efforts to keep Beijing in check.

The US Senate earlier passed legislation to provide billions of dollars in subsidies and tax credits for the semiconductor industry. According to reports, the support measures include $54 billion in subsidies and a four-year 25 percent tax credit to encourage companies to build plants in the US.

The bill also includes a provision that would prohibit companies receiving assistance from the US government from expansion of manufacturing capacity in China for the next 10 years, according to reports.

China has openly criticized Washington’s movement and warned countries from joining Chip 4.

“The US always claims itself to be a champion of free trade, but has again abused its state power to politicize, instrumentalize and weaponize sci-tech and business issues,” said Zhao Lijian, spokesperson at the Chinese Foreign Ministry, in a briefing Tuesday.

“We hope relevant parties will stay objective and fair, approach issues in light of their own long-term interests and the market principles of fairness and equity, and do more that is conducive to stabilizing the global chip industrial and supply chains.”

By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com)
