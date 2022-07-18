[Today’s K-pop] Ateez announces follow-up world tour dates

(Credit: KQ Entertainment)



Ateez announced plans for world tour dates scheduled for later this year.



“The Followship: Break the Wall” will be a follow-up to the band’s current tour, “The Fellowship.” A two-day concert in Seoul at the end of October will kick off the tour that will bring the band to six cities in the US in November. The following month, the band will head to Toronto before flying to Chiba, Japan.



The group has been hosting “The Fellowship,” hopping from Seoul to the US and Europe. It is currently in Japan for its three-day concert in Yokohama, its first standalone concert in the country.



On July 28, it will roll out EP “The World Ep. 1: Movement,” about seven months since EP “Zero: Fever Epilogue.” According to the track list from last week, it will consist of seven tracks, including the main track, “Guerrilla.”



Blackpink‘s “Kill This Love” tops 600m streams



(Credit: YG Entertainment)



Blackpink logged 600 million streams on Spotify with “Kill This Love,” according to label YG Entertainment on Monday.



This is the second song ever from a female K-pop band to achieve the feat on the platform, following “How You Like That,” also by the group.



“Kill This Love” came out in April 2019, fronting its second EP of the same title. It debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 41 and the EP on Billboard 200 at No. 24, setting records for a K-pop girl group at the time. The single landed atop iTunes top songs chart in the US, another first for a K-pop girl band.



The music video for the song amassed 1.6 billion views as of last month, the band‘s second to reach the milestone after “Ddu-du Ddu-du.”



Blackpink’s Jennie is set to branch into acting with a role in the upcoming HBO series “The Idol.” She appeared in the trailer that was released on Monday.



Ive to return in August: report



(Credit: Starship Entertainment)



Girl group Ive will return in August, according to local media reports on Monday.



Agency Starship Entertainment has since confirmed the news.



It will be returning only four months since its second single, “Love Dive,” for which the act picked up 10 trophies from television music chart shows. The song has stayed on both of Billboard‘s global charts for a 14th week.



The group debuted in December last year with the single “Eleven,” and both singles each amassed 100 million streams on Spotify as of last week.



Meanwhile, Jang Wonyoung will emcee the 2022 Asia Artist Awards that will be held in December in Japan. She was the co-host for the music award along with Super Junior’s Leeteuk last year.



CIX to mark 3rd anniversary of debut



(Credit: C9 Entertainment)