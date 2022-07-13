[Today’s K-pop] Twice to drop new EP next month

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



Twice will return with its 11th EP on Aug. 26, announced label JYP Entertainment on Wednesday.



The EP is titled “Between 1&2,” hinting that the group is ready for the second part of its career. All nine members renewed their contracts with the label before their expiration in October.



It has been about nine months since its third studio album, “Formula of Love: O+T=<3,” hit the Billboard 200 at No. 3, the band’s career-high.



Last month the group celebrated the fifth anniversary of its debut in Japan and will drop a fourth full-length album in Japan, “Celebrate,” on July 27.



Seventeen‘s repackage album sells 1.2m copies in pre-orders



(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)



Seventeen’s forthcoming repackage of its fourth album has been pre-ordered more than 1.2 million times, according to agency Pledis Entertainment on Wednesday.



“Sector 17” will have four additional tracks – including lead single “_World” and “Cheers,” co-written by S.Coups, Hoshi and Woozi.



“Face The Sun,” the original release, came out in May and debuted on Billboard 200 at No. 7, staying on the chart for five weeks in a row, the longest period for the 13-piece act. The album sold more than 2.06 million units in its first week.



The band kicked off its international tour “Be The Sun” with two nights in Seoul last month. It will resume the tour in August, visiting 12 cities in the US and Canada, followed by an Asian leg that will last until October.



The repack is due out on July 18.



BTS‘ Jungkook, Puth collab video logs 100m views



(Credit: Big Hit Music)



The music video for Jungook of BTS and Charlie Puth collaboration, “Left and Right,” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, reported label Big Hit Music on Wednesday.



The single produced by the American singer and songwriter was unveiled on June 24. The funky pop tune landed atop the iTunes chart in 93 regions. It hit Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 22, dropping to No. 47 this week. The song also extended its stay on UK‘s Official Sigle Chart Top 100 at No. 48.



In a video clip that was uploaded earlier this week, Jungkook talked about working with Puth. When he first heard the song, he was amazed by the songwriter’s musical talent.



“I wondered to myself if this artist is a genius and asked myself if I am up for this,” shared Jungkook adding that Puth boosted his confidence with assuring messages.



Super Junior tops iTunes chart in 23 regions



