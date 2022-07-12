Korean dating reality shows have viewers hooked on romance

A screenshot shows the cast on iHQ’s dating show “Eden, Descendants of Instinct.” (iHQ)



From terrestrial broadcasts to local streaming services, there seems to be no end to the amount of dating reality shows available to viewers.



Cable channel MBN’s hard-hitting dating show “Love After Divorce” returned with season 3 on June 26, while “Singles Inferno,” the first-ever Korean reality show to soar to the No. 5 slot on Netflix’s most popular shows, is set to come back with a second season this December.



Content creators of hit romance reality shows are seeking to repeat past successes with their new seasons. Still, viewers may not show the same enthusiasm they did before due to oversaturation.



Unlike past dating shows, including MBC’s “Enjoy Together” (2000-02) and SBS’ “X Man” (2003-07), featuring stars with scripted guidelines, recent programs featuring non-TV personalities are in high demand.



Korean streaming services Tving and Wavve released “Love Catcher in Seoul” and “Hole in Love,” respectively, early this year, with a slight twist on existing dating shows. “Love Catcher in Seoul” follows five men and women either looking for a new love or eyeing the prize money. “Hole in Love” combines romance and sports, with the guests playing golf on one-on-one dates to find their match.



Aside from the format, casting has changed as well.



Terrestrial broadcaster SBS’ “I am Solo” features single men and women searching not only for a new girlfriend or a boyfriend but a partner for life.



"I am Solo" (SBS)