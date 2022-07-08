 Back To Top
Business

Korean Air ranks first in global customer satisfaction for 18th consecutive year

T’way ranks first in LCC global customer satisfaction for 8th consecutive year

By Hong Yoo
Published : Jul 8, 2022 - 14:42       Updated : Jul 8, 2022 - 14:42
Korean Air B787-9 (Korean Air)
Korean Air B787-9 (Korean Air)
The country’s largest air carrier Korean Air took first place in the air passenger transportation sector of the 2022 Global Customer Satisfaction Index (GCSI) awards for the 18th time since 2005 on Thursday.

The GCSI awards recognize the best Korean corporations in each category by evaluating customer satisfaction levels, global competitiveness, and customer loyalty.

Korean Air was recognized for its effort to enhance customer service even during the COVID pandemic by delivering the highest levels of hygiene and safety through various measures such as cabin disinfection, contactless check-in options, social distancing policies, and strengthening hygiene of inflight meals.

The airline was first to implement an ‘eDoc’ system which involves a full-scale digitalization of travel documents, automated entry at airport lounges, baggage loading notification service, and chatbot services where customers can ask questions on their smartphone.

Meanwhile, domestic low budget carrier T’way Air took first place in the LCC air passenger transportation sector of the 2022 GCSI awards for the 8th time.

T‘way Airlines has strengthened in-flight entertainment services by providing contents to passengers through a partnership with online video service Watcha, and is providing various simple payment services in Korea and abroad.

By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
