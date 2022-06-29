 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Korean Air, Asiana resume Gimpo-Haneda route after 2-year suspension

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 29, 2022 - 09:50       Updated : Jun 29, 2022 - 09:50
Gimpo Airport (Yonhap)
Gimpo Airport (Yonhap)

Korean Air Lines Co. and Asiana Airlines Inc., South Korea's two biggest carriers, on Wednesday resumed the Gimpo-Haneda route after a two-year suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Korea and Japan agreed to reopen the route last week.

Korean Air and Asiana will operate two flights per week on the Haneda route, respectively, while All Nippon Airways Co. and Japan Airlines Co. will provide a total of four flights a week as well, according to the Land, Infrastructure and Transport Ministry.

The four airlines operated a total 21 flights a week on the Haneda route in 2019 before the pandemic hit the airline industry.

The number of flights will increase in phases starting next month, depending on travel demand and preparations by airliners, the ministry said.

On top of the flights between Gimpo International Airport and Haneda International Airport, flights are available from Incheon International Airport to the Narita and Osaka airports. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114