Korean Air, Asiana resume Gimpo-Haneda route after 2-year suspension

Korean Air Lines Co. and Asiana Airlines Inc., South Korea's two biggest carriers, on Wednesday resumed the Gimpo-Haneda route after a two-year suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Korea and Japan agreed to reopen the route last week.

Korean Air and Asiana will operate two flights per week on the Haneda route, respectively, while All Nippon Airways Co. and Japan Airlines Co. will provide a total of four flights a week as well, according to the Land, Infrastructure and Transport Ministry.

The four airlines operated a total 21 flights a week on the Haneda route in 2019 before the pandemic hit the airline industry.

The number of flights will increase in phases starting next month, depending on travel demand and preparations by airliners, the ministry said.

On top of the flights between Gimpo International Airport and Haneda International Airport, flights are available from Incheon International Airport to the Narita and Osaka airports. (Yonhap)