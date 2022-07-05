‘Squid Game’ lead Lee Jung-jae’s ‘Hunt’ stars best friend Jung Woo-sung

Lee Jung-jae (left) and Jung Woo-sung hold hands during a photo session after a press conference introducing “Hunt” at Megabox Seongsu in Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)





Not many people were surprised when it was announced that top Korean actor Jung Woo-sung would star in “Squid Game” lead actor Lee Jung-jae’s directorial debut feature.



The two top movie stars, who became close while filming “City of the Rising Sun” (1999), directed by Kim Sung-soo, have long been showing off their friendship on and off the screen.



At a press conference to introduce his upcoming “Hunt” at Megabox Seongsu in Seoul on Tuesday, Lee said he had to ask his best friend to take the role four times before he finally accepted.



At the press conference, Jung explained that he was careful about working with Lee again after more than two decades because he knew the public’s expectations would be high.



Lee and Jung both agreed that the original script, written four years ago, was not good enough, and lots of changes had to be made.



“I tried to read the script as objectively as possible. He (Lee) put a lot of effort into changing the script and felt like it was finally ready,” Jung said.



“Hunt” is set in the 1980s. Lee appears in the movie as Park Pyung-ho, an elite agent at the Agency for National Security Planning on the trail of a North Korean spy. During his chase, he becomes increasingly aware of his own country’s dark truths. Meanwhile, another elite agent named Kim Jung-do (played by Jung) starts to suspect that Park is a North Korean spy.



“I was so nervous handing the script to actors and asking them to join the project,” Lee said. “I wanted them to join because the work is good, not because of our friendship, so I was nervous.”



In the beginning, Lee said he only planned to be the film’s producer. When the actor found out that the project had hit obstacles, and that some changes had to be made to the original script, he started to consider directing.





From left: Jung Woo-sung, Heo Sung-tae, Jeon Hye-jin and Lee Jung-jae pose for photos after a press conference introducing “Hunt” at Megabox Seongsu in Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)