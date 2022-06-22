[Graphic News] Samsung Electronics world No. 22 by market cap

Samsung Electronics, South Korea’s leading tech firm, was the world‘s 22nd-largest company in terms of market capitalization, down seven notches from a year earlier, data showed.
According to the list of the global top 100 companies released by London-based accounting company PwC, the tech giant was the only South Korean company on the list with the market value of $342 billion as of March.
The share price of the chip giant has fallen amid global uncertainties, including monetary belt-tightening to curb inflation, the war in Ukraine, the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic and a strengthening dollar.
Apple topped the list with $2.85 trillion, followed by Microsoft, Saudi Aramco, Alphabet and Amazon, according to the data. (Yonhap)
