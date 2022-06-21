Seoul to review imposing unilateral sanctions against Pyongyang. How effective is it?

North Korean flag (123rf)



With North Korea expected to conduct a nuclear test, Seoul has raised the possibility of imposing sanctions independent of the international community to respond to the potential security threat.



However, while sanctions are the only way to “directly” pressure Pyongyang for posing security threats, such a move by Seoul would be largely symbolic, experts say, as the border between the two Koreas has been closed for years.



Last week, South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin said the government is considering levying its own sanctions against the North in case the regime carries out what would be its seventh nuclear test.



Meeting in person for the first time with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington on May 13, Park also said he agreed to strongly push for a new resolution aimed at toughening international sanctions against Pyongyang at the United Nations Security Council in case of a nuclear test from the North.



If Pyongyang carries out the expected nuclear test, and Seoul introduces unilateral sanctions, it would be the first since December 2017.



At that time, the Moon Jae-in administration blacklisted 18 North Koreans involved in the development of weapons of mass destruction in November, and added another 12 figures and 20 North Korean entities, including financial institutes and shipping companies, in December that year.



Symbolic action?



In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, Seoul’s strengthening of its own sanctions against Pyongyang is unlikely to have a big impact, as the North has had closed borders for over two years in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus, analysts say.



“South Korea’s unilateral sanctions would be symbolic, but it would be difficult to cause much damage (to the North). There should have been some exchange with the North, but it has been more than two years since the regime closed its borders (due to COVID-19),” Park Won-gon, a professor of North Korean Studies at Ewha Womans University, told The Korea Herald.



According to Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency, North Korea’s biggest trading partner is China, accounting for over 88 percent of the regime’s entire overseas trade in 2020. Other partners include Russia, Vietnam and India, but they take less than 1 percent combined.





South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (left) and his US counterpart, Antony Blinken, hold a news conference after their talks in Washington on June 13. (Yonhap)