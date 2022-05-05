VW Korea launches its first electric SUV

Sacha Askidjian, executive director of Volkswagen Korea, speaks during a launching ceremony of ID.4 in Seoul on Thursday. (Volkswagen Korea)
In its first debut outside of Europe, Volkswagen Korea launched its pure electric sports utility vehicle, ID.4, in Seoul on Thursday, stressing that the local market is "essential" for the German carmaker's e-mobility business.
"Korea is one of the fastest pioneering EV countries. We decided to make sure we have our first ID.4 outside of Europe (in South Korea), as South Korea is essential for Volkswagen's e-mobility business," said Dr. Silke Bagschik, head of product line e-mobility at Volkswagen, at the launching ceremony.
The new ID.4, built based on carmaker’s EV-dedicated platform MEB, is the first SUV of its ID series.
The automobile comes with an 82 kilowatt-hour high voltage battery, with charging time of 36 minutes. The car also sports electric motor which produces maximum output of 150 horsepower and a maximum torque of 31.6 kilogram-meters.
It offers a maximum mileage of 405 km for a single charge, exhibiting maximum speed of 160 kilometers per hour.
The car further comes with two driving modes: D and B.
Driving is possible in D mode, and B mode allows for brake energy recuperation.
Brake energy recuperation converts kinetic energy into electrical energy during deceleration to charge the car’s batteries.
The car also sports various functions for the driver’s safety. The IQ. Drive function sends notifications to the driver if he or she has failed to move the vehicle for a certain period of time. The SUV’s IQ. Light feature also controls the vehicle’s lighting based on driving conditions.
With a starting price of 54.9 million won ($39,397), the new SUV is only one of two imported EVs in South Korea with a starting price of less than 55 million won, along with Volvo’s Polestar 2.
"There have been more than 3,500 preorders and inquiries so far," said Sacha Askidjian, executive director of Volkswagen Korea. "ID.4 will be able to receive nearly 100 percent of subsidies with the help of South Korea’s electric vehicle subsidy support policy."
“Volkswagen Korea is planning to expand its EV business step by step, as our big target is to become 100 percent carbon-neutral by 2050,” Askidjian added.
The ID.4 is scheduled to be delivered to customers starting Monday until the end of year based on order sequence.
