Mirae Asset Global Investments’ assets under management surpassed 678 trillion won ($471 billion), driven by strong inflows into its exchange-traded funds and growth across pensions and alternative investments.

The milestone came at the end of June, following rapid growth from 250 trillion won in late 2022 to 500 trillion won in 2025. This is attributed to what it describes as a “killer product” strategy, which provides differentiated investment solutions to global investors.

Its Tiger US S&P 500 and Tiger US Nasdaq 100 ETFs each hold the largest net asset value among domestically listed funds tracking their respective indexes.

The Tiger US S&P 500 ETF has emerged as a popular product for long-term, regular investment through retirement accounts. The Tiger US Nasdaq 100 ETF has also attracted investors seeking exposure to technology-driven growth, recording a cumulative return of more than 1,700 percent since its listing.

Mirae Asset is also expanding its presence in the pension market. The company, which was the first Korean asset manager to introduce target-date funds, ranks first in both pension fund assets under management and the domestic TDF market.

In the outsourced chief investment officer business, Mirae Asset manages public and policy-related funds, including assets under the pension fund investment pool and the Housing and Urban Development Fund.

The company is also expanding its global real estate portfolio. It recently brought the JW Marriott brand to an island hotel development on Yeosu's Gyeongdo, marking the luxury hotel brand’s first entry into the region.

Since 2025, the firm has secured roughly half of domestic core real estate blind funds backed by the National Pension Service, the Korea Post and the Korea Federation of SMEs.

Based on this performance, Park Hyeon-joo, global strategy officer at Mirae Asset Financial Group, was recently named International Executive of the Year by the Academy of International Business.

Mirae Asset Global Investments plans to continue its growth strategy centered on AI-based investment innovation. It is strengthening its digital asset management capacities by partnering with global subsidiaries such as US AI firm Wealthspot and Australian roboadvisor Stockspot.

“Moving forward, we will offer competitive products that allow investors to distribute their property efficiently and in line with market conditions,” an official from Mirae Asset Global Investments said.