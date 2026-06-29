Chairman Park Hyeon-joo calls Hong Kong debut start of Mirae Asset's next phase of global expansion

Mirae Asset Securities' Hong Kong unit on Monday launched MAPS-- Mirae Asset Portfolio Service -- global investment platform that allows users to trade traditional financial products and digital assets through a single mobile app.

The platform is the first product introduced under the brokerage's "Mirae Asset 3.0" growth strategy and consolidates the firm's country-specific mobile trading services into a single global ecosystem.

Drawing on Mirae Asset's mobile trading experience in Korea, India, Indonesia and Vietnam, MAPS will allow investors to access financial products and markets across multiple countries through one application.

The company chose Hong Kong for the debut because of its status as an Asian financial hub and its rapidly evolving regulatory framework for digital assets. In April, Mirae Asset's Hong Kong unit received final approval from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission to offer digital asset trading services to retail investors.

Mirae Asset Securities plans to expand MAPS to major markets including the US, Korea, Japan and Singapore. It also aims to introduce artificial intelligence-powered wealth management services and eventually allow overseas retail investors to trade Korean stocks through the platform.

Speaking at the launch event, Chairman Park Hyeon-joo described the Hong Kong rollout as the start of the company's next phase of global expansion and its first full-scale push into the city's retail brokerage market since establishing its Hong Kong securities business in 2007.

"Launching the Hong Kong mobile trading platform is not simply about introducing another application," Park said. "It marks the first step toward the next 20 years of Mirae Asset Hong Kong."

Park said MAPS should evolve beyond a conventional trading app by helping clients better understand markets and generate investment ideas.

"It should not merely display prices, but develop into a global investment platform that delivers knowledge, information and Mirae Asset's investment philosophy," he said.

Park reiterated the group's "Clients First" philosophy, saying the company would continue putting clients' interests ahead of corporate profits while seeking to create positive social value through financial services.

He reaffirmed Mirae Asset's long-term commitment to China, saying the group aims to invest 50 billion yuan ($7.35 billion) in Chinese venture capital and secondary investments while building 1 trillion yuan in client assets.

Park thanked employees across product development, risk management, compliance, front- and back-office operations and management support for contributing to the project, adding that management would continue supporting the platform's expansion into Japan, the US, Singapore and other major markets.

"Wherever our clients are, we want them to invest, manage their assets and gain investment insights through a single Mirae Asset platform," he said.

A Mirae Asset Securities official said MAPS is the first customer-facing platform built under the company's "Mirae Asset 3.0" vision.

"By combining traditional financial assets, digital assets and AI-powered investment services, we aim to provide global investors with broader investment opportunities through a single platform," the official said.

Shares of Mirae Asset Securities rose as much as 6 percent during Monday's session to 42,750 won ($28), following the announcement.