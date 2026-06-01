Mirae Asset Global Investments said Monday that assets under management across its global exchange-traded fund platform surpassed 400 trillion won ($264 billion), underscoring the rapid growth of its ETF business in Korea and overseas markets.

As of the end of May, the asset manager oversaw about 421 trillion won in ETF assets across 13 markets, including Australia, Canada, Korea and the US. According to industry tracker ETFGI, the figure ranks Mirae Asset as the world's 12th-largest ETF manager.

The milestone comes just five months after the firm's global ETF assets exceeded 300 trillion won in late 2025, extending a growth trajectory that saw AUM surpass 200 trillion won in late 2024.

A key driver has been the rapid expansion of Mirae Asset's flagship ETF platforms in Korea and the US. Its Tiger ETF franchise has grown to 160 trillion won in assets, while US subsidiary Global X is approaching $100 billion in AUM.

In Korea, broad-market products such as Tiger 200, Tiger US S&P 500 and Tiger US Nasdaq 100 have continued to attract long-term investors. Thematic and single-stock products have also gained traction, with the Tiger Semiconductor TOP10 ETF becoming the country's largest semiconductor-themed ETF by assets.

The recently launched Tiger SK hynix Single Stock Leverage ETF also drew strong investor interest, recording the highest first-day net purchases by retail investors among newly listed ETFs.

Overseas, Mirae Asset said the Tiger US Space Tech ETF has benefited from growing investor interest in the commercial space sector and expectations surrounding a potential SpaceX IPO. The fund's assets have surpassed 2 trillion won, making it the largest space-themed ETF in Korea.

The firm's international subsidiaries have also continued to expand. In Hong Kong, the Global X China Semiconductor ETF and Global X Asia Semiconductor ETF have attracted investor attention amid a rally in AI- and semiconductor-related stocks.

"Our Tiger ETF and Global X platforms are setting new benchmarks in the global ETF industry," said Kim Young-hwan, head of global management at Mirae Asset Global Investments. "We will continue strengthening our global ETF competitiveness and support investors' long-term wealth creation."