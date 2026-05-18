Mirae Asset Global Investments said Monday its assets under management had reached 624 trillion won ($415 billion), surpassing 600 trillion won for the first time.

The company said its AUM has expanded rapidly in recent years, climbing from about 250 trillion won at the end of 2022 to more than 300 trillion won in 2024, before surpassing 500 trillion won in 2025.

A major growth driver has been its global ETF business led by subsidiary Global X, which has benefited from rising demand for thematic and income-focused ETFs.

Mirae Asset Global Investments currently manages 747 ETFs across 13 markets, including Korea, the US, Canada, Australia, Europe, Hong Kong and Japan, ranking 12th globally in the ETF market.

The company is also expanding into tokenized ETFs that combine exchange-traded funds with blockchain technology. Mirae Asset said thematic ETFs linked to sectors such as copper, uranium and infrastructure were already trading on global tokenization platforms. It was set to launch Hong Kong’s first tokenized covered-call ETF in the third quarter, it added.

In Korea, growth has been driven by the Tiger ETF lineup, particularly the Tiger Semiconductor TOP10 ETF.

Supported by concentrated exposure to major chipmakers including Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, the fund’s net assets surged from 2 trillion won at the start of the year to 10.3 trillion won at the end of April, making it Korea’s largest domestic equity thematic ETF and the country’s third-largest ETF overall by assets.

Looking ahead, Mirae Asset said it plans to accelerate AI-driven investment innovation through cooperation among global affiliates, including US AI firm Wealthspot and Australian robo-adviser platform Stockspot.

“We will continue to drive innovation with more sophisticated AI-powered investment solutions while strengthening our position as a leading global asset manager,” said CEO and Vice Chairman Lee Jun-yong.