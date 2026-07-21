Hyundai Motor Group used its long-running FIFA partnership to showcase its robotics and future mobility technologies while reinforcing its global brand presence at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The group has partnered with FIFA since 1999, making it the football governing body's third-longest corporate partner after Adidas and Coca-Cola. It has sponsored 13 FIFA World Cup tournaments, including the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup.

For the 2026 tournament, Hyundai Motor supplied 2,160 official vehicles, the largest fleet ever provided for a single FIFA World Cup. Since 2002, it has supplied about 8,900 vehicles across seven tournaments.

The partnership will continue through the 2030 FIFA World Cup, extending the relationship to more than three decades.

As part of its World Cup marketing campaign, Hyundai featured Boston Dynamics' Atlas humanoid in the "School of Football" campaign video, demonstrating the group's robotics capabilities. Atlas and the quadrupedal robot Spot are also on display at "Legacies of Champions," a FIFA museum exhibition at Rockefeller Center's Radio Park in New York, highlighting Hyundai's vision for future mobility.

Hyundai said it planned to use the FIFA partnership not only to strengthen its global brand but also to promote sustainability initiatives and showcase advanced mobility technologies to soccer fans worldwide.