Hyundai Motor Group is set to take full control of Boston Dynamics after SoftBank exercised a put option on its remaining 9.65 percent stake in the US robotics company, as the Korean auto group accelerates its push into physical artificial intelligence.

Hyundai said Thursday that SoftBank exercised the option under a 2020 agreement that allows the Japanese technology investor to sell its common shares in Boston Dynamics.

Boston Dynamics is currently 28 percent owned by Hyundai Motor, 22.6 percent by Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun, 17.2 percent by Kia, 11.3 percent by Hyundai Mobis and 11.25 percent by Hyundai Glovis. Once the transaction is completed, the Hyundai affiliates and Chung will collectively own the company in full.

The group is reviewing the purchase price and how SoftBank’s shares will be divided among the existing shareholders.

Hyundai acquired an 80 percent controlling stake in Boston Dynamics from SoftBank for $880 million in 2021. SoftBank retained a 20 percent stake at the time, but its ownership was diluted to below 10 percent through subsequent capital increases.

“As part of our long-term robotics strategy, we have been reviewing ways to expand our investment in Boston Dynamics,” a Hyundai Motor Group official said. “We will continue to strengthen the competitiveness of our robotics business and pursue greater synergies.”

Full ownership would give Hyundai greater control over a key part of its physical AI strategy and allow it to more closely coordinate robot development, production and deployment with its manufacturing operations.

The group plans to introduce Boston Dynamics’ Atlas humanoid robots at Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America and Kia’s plant in Georgia, starting with tests on individual production processes.

Atlas is scheduled to begin parts-sequencing work in 2028, with its role expanding to component assembly from 2030 once the robot’s operational reliability has been established.

Boston Dynamics has also stepped up public demonstrations of Atlas, most recently at a FIFA World Cup match on July 5, where the humanoid delivered the match ball at halftime and mimicked goal celebrations by soccer players including Son Heung-min.

Hyundai aims to build annual production capacity for 30,000 robots by 2028 and deploy 25,000 units at Hyundai Motor and Kia plants before supplying outside customers.

The group also plans to establish production capacity for 350,000 actuators, which function as a robot’s joints and muscles.