Four Seasons Hotel Seoul rolls out summer family staycation

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul in Gwanghwamun has introduced Kids For All Seasons, a family package for guests traveling with children over the summer holidays.

The package includes a one-night stay, 150,000 won ($100) in dining credit usable at the hotel's restaurants except In-Room Dining, access to the dedicated Kids For All Seasons Lounge on the 10th floor, one complimentary kids' class for up to two children, complimentary valet parking, and an in-room kids tent.

Families can choose between a play-based English class and an English cooking class, both led by a professional instructor and available by advance reservation.

The package starts from 870,000 won in the Premier King room category, and is available through Dec. 31.

Park Hyatt Seoul bar hosts Hokkaido guest bartender

The Timber House, the live music bar at Park Hyatt Seoul, will host a guest bartending event July 18 from 7 to 11 p.m., featuring Masato Ishioka, bar manager of Bar Yozora in Yoichi, Hokkaido, Japan.

Ishioka, the 2024 Diageo World Class Japan champion, will present four signature cocktails inspired by Yoichi's seasons and local produce. Each is priced at 32,000 won.

The lineup features Asperge Sobage, made with Don Julio Blanco, white asparagus, amaro and lemon, along with Floraison, Negentropy and Paradox.

The Timber House, on the lower level of the hotel, invites bars and bartenders from Korea and abroad for its guest bartending series.

Lotte Hotel Seoul offers premium boyangsik sets for boknal

Lotte Hotel Seoul is taking reservations for premium boyangsik, or restorative meal, sets that let guests enjoy the hotel's cooking at home during boknal, the three hottest days of the lunar calendar.

The sets draw on the expertise of Kim Song-ki, culinary director of Lotte Hotels & Resorts. They feature short rib soup and braised short ribs from the Korean restaurant Mugunghwa, priced at 240,000 won each, along with buldojang, a premium restorative dish, from the Chinese restaurant Toh Lim at 400,000 won.

Pickup runs July 13 to 16 for chobok, July 23 to 26 for jungbok and Aug. 12 to 15 for malbok at Delica-Hans on the first floor.

Reservations are available through the Lotte Hotel e-Shop and Naver.

Westin Josun Seoul reopens Aria buffet after station revamp

Westin Josun Seoul's buffet restaurant Aria reopened Monday with renewed food stations and upgraded menus aimed at its growing base of international guests.

Built around the concept "Symphony of Flavors," Aria's 10 live stations have each been reworked to strengthen their signature offerings. Foreign guests have accounted for more than 80 percent of room occupancy since last year.

The biggest change is a dedicated Korean station serving braised short ribs, tteokgalbi and seasonal dishes such as choseontang, a royal-court restorative soup with abalone, shrimp, octopus and scallops.

Live cooking includes a tandoor at the Indian station, handmade dim sum at the Asian station and made-to-order yakitori. Guests also receive a welcome wellness juice and a seasonal bingsu.

Walkerhill launches 2026 Summer Kids Camp for families

Walkerhill Hotels & Resorts has introduced its 2026 Summer Kids Camp, a three-day, two-night program running Sundays through Tuesdays from July 19 to Aug. 11 across four sessions.

The camp centers on kids' tennis lessons led by a foundation headed by former national team player Lee Hyung-taik, along with survival swimming taught by professional instructors. Children also take part in a cake-making cooking program and an immersive exhibition at the Theatre des Lumieres.

While children join activities, parents can use the Grand Walkerhill Seoul Club Lounge happy hour. The first evening includes nighttime access to the River Park outdoor pool and a poolside semi-buffet.

The package covers two adults and one child aged 6 to 10, and starts from 1.79 million won.