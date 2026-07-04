Sofitel Ambassador Seoul presents summer gourmet promotions

Sofitel Ambassador Seoul presents a summer dining lineup at L'Espace, the Parisian lounge on the hotel's sixth floor overlooking Seokchon Lake.

The Summer Drafts promotion offers six premium draft beers, including Stella Artois, paired with herb garlic butter grilled shrimp (32,000 won), beef bourguignon poutine (31,000 won) and other dishes. It runs through Aug. 31.

L'Espace also serves two premium bingsu. The Citron Basil Bingsu, new this year, combines fragrant basil with a champagne sorbet, while the signature Secret Mango Bingsu returns after drawing crowds in previous summers.

The Citron Basil Bingsu is priced at 70,000 won and the Secret Mango Bingsu at 100,000 won. Both are available through Sept. 30.

Park Hyatt Seoul reinterprets Korean summer stamina food

Park Hyatt Seoul presents two summer courses built around Korea's seasonal ingredients, including abalone, croaker, eel, ginseng, hanwoo beef, Korean melon and watermelon.

At The Lounge, the seven-course Symphony menu opens with a seasonal vegetable crudite, followed by lobster ravioli in doenjang broth, a barley risotto inspired by samgyetang, grilled Jeju black pork and hanwoo tenderloin, and Wando abalone hot stone pot rice. Dessert features an omija and watermelon granita with a mango-mint tartlet. The menu is priced at 138,000 won.

At The Timber House, the Damsu course centers on croaker and eel. It moves from chilled chicken breast with seaweed noodles to Spanish tuna belly tataki, steamed abalone with smoked croaker and charcoal-grilled hanwoo striploin, closing with freshwater eel pot rice in a seven-year-aged soy sauce. It is priced at 169,000 won.

Westin Seoul Parnas offers up to 30 percent off for early bookers

The Westin Seoul Parnas presents its Book Early and Save More promotion, offering up to 30 percent off rooms for guests planning summer staycations.

Bookings made at least seven days before check-in receive a 25 percent discount off the hotel's best available rate, with Marriott Bonvoy members receiving an additional 5 percent off. Reservations are open through July 12 for stays through Aug. 31.

All guests receive 10 percent off lunch and dinner buffets at all-day dining restaurant On:Table, which serves seasonal stamina dishes featuring croaker, eel and samgyetang, and can access the Cosmopolitan fitness club and an indoor pool overlooking Bongeunsa.

Club room guests receive access for two to the Westin Club, the largest hotel club lounge in Korea. The hotel opened in September last year.

Paradise Hotel Busan partners with Diptyque for summer

Paradise Hotel Busan has teamed up with French fragrance house Diptyque for a summer wreath workshop and a room package.

The Diptyque Summer Wreath Workshop takes place on July 7 at 2 p.m. in the Panorama Room for Paradian rewards members. Participants will craft wreaths with summer blooms and receive three Diptyque perfume samples. Reservations can be made by phone.

The Diptyque Summer Water Garden Package, priced from 435,600 won, includes one night in a Deluxe Ocean Terrace room overlooking Haeundae Beach, a 30-ml limited edition Diptyque Eau des Sens hair mist, and a welcome gift of wine and chocolate. Guests also receive access to the Cimer ocean spa, outdoor spa pool and Kids Village.

The package is available through Aug. 31.

Andaz Seoul Gangnam launches seasonal hansik at Jogakbo Kitchen

Jogakbo Kitchen, the Korean restaurant at Andaz Seoul Gangnam near Apgujeong Station, has revamped its menu around a seasonal hansik dining concept.

The summer dishes center on croaker, eel and abalone, opening with chilled soups of watermelon, cherry tomato and dongchimi. Rice is cooked with Odae rice from Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, seasoned with the hotel's signature sesame and perilla oils.

Lunch offers two three-course sets. The Summer Bansang (61,000 won) includes a choice of grilled short ribs, grilled eel or steamed abalone with abalone rice, while the Bokdalim (82,000 won) features lobster chilled soup with sea urchin bibimbap or croaker seafood stew.

Dinner courses include the five-course Jogakbo Summer Course (93,000 won), the shareable Jogakbo Eoullimsang (112,000 won) and the Jogakbo Chef's Selection (148,000 won), which features sweet shrimp with Avruga caviar and Eonyang-style hanwoo.