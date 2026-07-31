Paradise Hotel Busan runs beach volleyball wellness class

Paradise Hotel Busan will hold a beach volleyball wellness class for hotel guests Sunday on Haeundae Beach.

Played on sand, the sport works more muscles than a standard court, while cushioning the joints. The sea air and surroundings are meant to aid recovery.

Lee Jin-hwa, a former pro volleyball player and national beach volleyball team member, leads the class, which first-timers can join.

The program moves from dynamic stretching through passing, tossing and spiking drills to a minigame and cooldown, followed by a healthy breakfast box.

Parnas Hotel Jeju positions itself as an activity destination

Parnas Hotel Jeju is expanding activity programs aimed at wellness travelers, families and guests who want to experience local culture.

At its signature Estuary pool, guests can join free wellness sessions set against Jeju Island scenery, including sunrise yoga, aroma recovery yoga and sunset terrace pilates, plus a Kids Aqua Play session for families. Estuary bookings are processed through a QR code-based smart service in each room.

Away from the hotel, the Travel With Concierge program sends a concierge along on guided outings to Jeju's natural, cultural and seasonal sites, running Tuesdays and Thursdays with route guidance and on-site commentary.

Inspire Entertainment Resort adds day and night lounges to Splash Bay

Splash Bay, the indoor water park at Inspire Entertainment Resort, has added lounges for the summer.

The Night Lounge, running through Aug. 17, operates for adults only from 8 p.m. with neon lighting, music and unlimited highballs, gin and tonic and draft beer, at an additional cost of 33,000 won. Weekends have live performances.

The open-air Sunside Lounge runs through Aug. 31 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., offering sunbeds, drinks and tanning in a resort setting. Access comes with a single sunbed for 40,000 won or a two-person daybed for 80,000 won, including unlimited drinks, tanning oil and stickers.

Sono International brings magic-themed festival to eight resorts

Sono International will hold its 2026 Sono Magic Art Festa from Saturday to Aug. 16 across eight Sono Hotels & Resorts properties, with each venue running the program for three days in turn.

The lineup spans seaside stays in Samcheok, Namhae and Geoje, sunset festival nights in Yeosu, Byeonsan and Jindo, and forest wellness in Danyang and Cheongsong.

The daytime has balloons, close-up magic and a Magic Passport event. From 7 p.m., the Sono Magic Live show opens with a magician's performance, before each site turns to its own theme, from musicals and popera to jazz, acoustic bands and percussion.

Grand Hyatt Seoul turns restaurant meal into gift

The Terrace Kitchen at Grand Hyatt Seoul has released a single-person dining voucher.

The restaurant is built around an open kitchen and live stations, cooking to an a la minute approach that starts each dish only once it is ordered. Rather than covering a meal alone, the voucher is pitched as a way to pass on the restaurant's live-dining experience for birthdays, anniversaries, thank-you gifts and corporate clients.

It is priced at 209,000 won per person and can be bought daily at the hotel front desk, at the business center on weekdays and at The Deli on weekends and holidays.