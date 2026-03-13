Lahan Hotels partners with Kovea

Lahan Hotels has launched the “Spring Camp with Kovea” package, offering guests a chance to experience camping gear in a comfortable hotel setting before heading outdoors. Prices start at 214,000 won for a one-night stay and include a specially designed Lahan x Kovea camp cup set in moss green or sand. The double-vacuum insulated cup features a plastic lid and a wire handle for easy portability. The package is available through May 31 at properties nationwide. Depending on the property, benefits may include breakfast for two, two coffee coupons or weekday late checkout.

Park Hyatt Seoul hosts one-night wine spectator dinner

Park Hyatt Seoul’s Italian restaurant Cornerstone will present a special five-course wine dinner on March 26, highlighting wines ranked in Wine Spectator’s 2025 Top 10 Wines list. The dinner is priced at 280,000 won per person, including four wine pairings. Guests who reserve by March 14 can book the experience at an early-bird price of 224,000 won. The menu begins with amuse-bouches such as heirloom tomato caprese tart and New Zealand salmon tartare, paired with Bellavista Alma Assemblage Brut. Courses include Korean red sea bream crudo, braised beef ravioli, and veal saltimbocca, each matched with wines including Produttori del Barbaresco 2020 and Castello di Ama San Lorenzo 2021. The main dish features grilled hanwoo tenderloin 1++, paired with Chateau Giscours.

Romantic White Day dessert arrives at Andaz Seoul

Andaz Seoul Gangnam has introduced the “La Vie en Blanc” cake at its first-floor pastry shop A’+Z to celebrate White Day. The elegant heart-shaped dessert is available through March 14 and is priced at 85,000 won. The cake features a base of ivory vanilla mousse filled with strawberry confit, layered with hazelnut dacquoise and crispy hazelnut croustillant to balance soft and crunchy textures. Its design includes a matte white glaze heart topped with a small pink mousse cake, along with strawberry and vanilla mousse spheres. Decorative touches such as white chocolate hearts, pearl accents and gold leaf create a refined, romantic presentation suitable for celebrating the holiday with a partner.

Signiel Busan expands pet-friendly “Pet-cation” perks

Signiel Busan is strengthening its pet-friendly stay offerings ahead of International Dog Day on March 23, introducing upgraded amenities through a collaboration with Simmons’ pet mattress brand N32. All pet-friendly rooms now feature its premium vegan pet mattress, designed specifically for dogs and certified with pet-safety standards. Guests who book the “Me and My Pet” package and stay during March will receive an upcycled walking bag as a gift. The package also includes a pet welcome kit featuring a cake, toys, dental care items and waste bags, along with pet amenities such as steps, pads and towels.

Vivaldi Park offers family spring getaway

Sono International has launched the “Vivaldi Spring Bloom” package at Vivaldi Park in Hongcheon, Gangwon Province, offering a family-friendly resort stay with dining and leisure activities included. Prices start from 131,000 won. The package includes one-night accommodation at Sono Belle, Sono Calm or Sono Pet, a breakfast buffet for three, and access to one facility among Ocean World, the infinity pool, indoor swimming pool and sauna, or Ant World kids’ cafe. Guests also receive passes for three indoor activities: the carousel, bumper cars and Legend Heroes. For weekday stays from Sunday to Thursday, packages that include breakfast offer a 1 p.m. late checkout. Additional perks include discount vouchers for Ocean World, Ant World and other attractions, plus a Chuncheon Samaksan Lake Cable Car ticket. The package is available for purchase through the end of March and can be used for stays until May 31.