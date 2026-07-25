Andaz Seoul pairs breakfast, bingsu in summer package

Andaz Seoul Gangnam, near Apgujeong Station, has launched its Summer Essential Package, available for stays through Aug. 31.

The package pairs the breakfast buffet at Jogakbo with a premium bingsu at Bites & Wine on the second floor. Guests choose from the hotel's signature mango bingsu, honey tomato bingsu or organic red bean bingsu, served once per stay.

Also included are complimentary minibar access covering snacks, nonalcoholic drinks and beer, along with use of the indoor pool at The Summer House and the fitness center.

Rates vary by date and start at 490,000 won per night. Guests who book at least five days before arrival receive a 15 percent early-bird discount.

Moxy Seoul Myeongdong adds dining credit

Moxy Seoul Myeongdong has launched its Stay with F&B Credit package, available through Sept. 30.

The package covers a one-night stay, a welcome drink at check-in, and a 30,000-won food-and-beverage credit for Bar Moxy. Complimentary Nespresso coffee and tea are available during the stay.

The hotel offers room types aimed at groups, including the Quad Bunk Room, which sleeps four in four single beds, and the Queen Single Loft, which sleeps three with one queen and one single bed.

Bar Moxy has arcade and board games, and the hotel provides 24-hour grab-and-go snacks and drinks along with a free self-service laundry room.

The package starts at 357,000 won per night for a Queen Room.

Park Hyatt Seoul serves Pierre Herme afternoon tea

Park Hyatt Seoul is offering Afternoon Tea by Pierre Herme at The Lounge on the 24th floor through Sept. 13.

The set follows recipes by the French pastry chef, known for his macarons. Three savories open the course: a tomato tart tatin, French toast with lobster, and a tartlet of crab, lime mayonnaise and kiwi.

The pastry selection includes cheesecake satine, plaisir sucre and a seasonal infiniment pistachio tart, followed by an infiniment chocolat madeleine, an Ispahan sable, two macarons and two bonbon chocolates. Plain and Ispahan scones come with clotted cream, orange marmalade and raspberry jam.

A welcome drink and a choice of tea or coffee are included, with Korean options such as Jeju sejak.

The set costs 85,000 won per person, with a two-person minimum.

Lotte Hotel Seoul's staycations with barre classes

Lotte Hotel Seoul has launched The Royal Wellness promotion, which combines a night's stay with a barre class, a workout that draws on ballet, Pilates and yoga.

The package includes a room, class access for two, breakfast for two at La Seine or club lounge access for two, and a hand cream and lip balm set.

Classes run from 9 to 10 a.m. in Athene Garden on July 31 and Aug. 7, 15 and 22, and are open to guests who checked in the previous day. Each session takes 10 people on a first-come basis, with applications accepted through the hotel website until the day before check-in.

Bookings close Aug. 31 for stays through Sept. 1. Rates start at 435,600 won.

Grand Josun Jeju offers Stokke gear

Grand Josun Jeju has launched Kids Moment with Stokke, a family package developed with the Norwegian children's brand, available through Dec. 31.

The two-night package is limited to guests staying in the main building's Kids Suite and Royal Suite rooms and Hill Suite rooms. It includes a JetKids Travel Bundle, made up of the BedBox, which works as a carry-on, ride-on toy and seat extension, and a 380-gram children's backpack.

Guests can also borrow a Stokke Yoyo3 stroller during the stay and receive food and beverage vouchers worth up to 200,000 won.

The package covers one session per night at the Josun Junior Kids Club, where summer classes include corn pizza making and a sea-themed bottle cake baking.

Rates start at 704,000 won per night for a Kids Premier Suite.