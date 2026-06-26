J.J. Mahoney's marks 38 years with pan-Asian nightlife showcase

J.J. Mahoney's, the bar at Grand Hyatt Seoul, celebrates its 38th anniversary on Saturday with "ACT 38," an event linking the nightlife scenes of Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai.

The venue, open since 1988, will stage "On The Rise" in the lounge, with Seoul acts Midnight Breeze, SJSJ and Soleil Collective alongside Samo of Japan and DJ Cavia of China. The lounge revives the bar's signature Showtime program under the theme "Celestial Decadence."

The event runs from 8 p.m. Saturday to 2:30 a.m. the following day. Tickets include one welcome drink and cost 40,000 won in advance or 50,000 won at the door, and are available through Ticketlink.

Pierre Gagnaire returns to Seoul with Korean-accented French menu

Michelin three-star chef Pierre Gagnaire visits Seoul to offer a special course at his restaurant, Pierre Gagnaire Seoul, in Lotte Hotel Seoul. "The Art of Pierre Gagnaire" runs from Sunday to July 4, with the chef greeting guests in person during the period.

Available at lunch and dinner, the course pairs French technique with Korean ingredients such as Icheon rice and gochujang. The eight-course dinner opens with a welcome dish and four amuse-bouche, builds to 1++ grade hanwoo sirloin in a morel and beef sauce, and closes with desserts including a vanilla souffle. A six-bottle wine pairing is available, anchored by selections from France's Chateauneuf-du-Pape.

Prices range from 210,000 won to 380,000 won.

Grand Josun Busan partners with French niche fragrance brand

Grand Josun Busan offers "French Riviera Memory, Haeundae," a room package created with French niche fragrance brand Ex Nihilo, through Aug. 31.

Designed to evoke Haeundae and the beaches of southern France, the package includes one night in an ocean- or city-view room and an amenity set scented with Ex Nihilo's bestselling "Lust in Paradise." The fragrance draws on the Riviera coast, layering sweet lychee with white peony.

Every guest receives the "Lust in Paradise" set of body lotion, hand cream and a canvas pouch, along with a discount voucher for the Ex Nihilo counter at Shinsegae Department Store's Centum City branch.

Prices start at 269,500 won for a superior room.

Cassia Sokcho widens pet perks for package's first anniversary

Cassia Sokcho is expanding its pet-friendly services to mark the first anniversary of its pet rooms.

The "Pawfect Getaway" package centers on wellness perks for dogs and their owners. It includes one night in a pet-friendly room fitted with anti-slip mats, stairs, bowls and towels, plus dried fish treats from East Sea Brother, a premium pet food brand based in Goseong, Gangwon Province. Guests also receive a brush and paw-care essence from Pethroom, a hotel-made pet bathrobe and a breakfast-to-go box for owners.

The hotel has upgraded its loaner pet stroller to an all-in-one model from lifestyle brand Likalika, helping guests and dogs move around the property.

Prices start at 200,000 won.

Kensington Hotel Yeouido serves summer restoratives at Broadway

Broadway, the sushi-and-grill live-dining venue at Kensington Hotel Yeouido, runs its "Boyangjinmi" promotion from July 1 to Aug. 31, centered on summer-seasonal ingredients.

Themed "Healthy Pleasure," the buffet features eel sushi, octopus risotto, seafood short rib noodle soup and abalone ginseng porridge. Other dishes include buldojang, grilled deodeok and matsutake mushrooms. Live stations serve Black Angus steak and garlic-herb king prawns. A ginseng welcome tea, unlimited wine and draft beer are included.

For adults, weekday prices are 69,900 won for lunch and 89,900 won for dinner. Weekend and holiday prices are 89,900 won for lunch and 99,900 won for dinner.