Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong’s “Turkey To-Go”

La Palette Paris, the all-day dining restaurant at Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong, presents "Turkey To-Go" — a gourmet Thanksgiving takeout set available until Dec. 3. Perfect for home celebrations, the set includes over 10 chef-created dishes, featuring tender roast turkey, smoked salmon, seafood mac & cheese and pumpkin tiramisu. A complimentary bottle of red wine completes the festive feast. Priced at 350,000 won, orders must be placed at least three days in advance. Early bird bookings by Nov. 16 receive 10 percent off. Pickup and delivery options available.

Sofitel Ambassador Seoul’s Mio launches "Oiwai Course"

Mio, the modern Japanese restaurant at Sofitel Ambassador Seoul, presents the Oiwai Course — a refined lunch menu ideal for formal occasions such as pre-wedding family meetings or intimate celebrations. Named after the Japanese word for “celebration,” the course includes three seasonal appetizers, sashimi, grilled seasonal fish, agemono, sushi and handmade Japanese desserts. For groups of four or more, a bottle of sparkling or non-alcoholic sparkling wine is included. Served in a private dining room, this thoughtfully curated experience is perfect for guests seeking a sophisticated venue for family gatherings. Priced at 140,000 won per person.

Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas hosts exclusive kaiseki event

Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas will host an exclusive fine dining event in collaboration with Kyoto’s legendary Michelin 3-star restaurant Hyotei through Sunday. Held at the hotel’s Japanese restaurant Hinotsuki, this marks Hyotei’s first-ever dining experience in Korea. Chef Yoshihiro Takahashi, the 15th-generation head of Hyotei, presents a seasonal kaiseki course capturing the essence of Kyoto’s autumn using premium Korean ingredients. The menu features signature dishes like the iconic Hyotei Tamago and abalone simmered in dashi, paired with optional wine and sake selections, including Dom Perignon x Takashi Murakami and Chateau d’Yquem. Prices start at 380,000 won for lunch and 480,000 won for dinner. Reservations via Catch Table are essential.

L7 hotels launch Pepero x Stray Kids mini pop-up

L7 Hongdae and L7 Myeongdong have teamed up with Lotte Wellfood to host a themed pop-up event, Pepero Station, celebrating Pepero Day with Stray Kids. The pop-up runs at L7 Hongdae’s Blue Roof Lounge until Oct. 28 and at L7 Myeongdong’s Bubble Lounge from Oct. 29 to Nov. 11. Guests can explore interactive zones including a Pepero display, Stray Kids photo wall and social media events. The space is designed to feel like a journey through Seoul with Pepero and Stray Kids. A special collaboration with coffee brand Newmix also offers visitors a complimentary Newmix Coffee Welcome Package.

Autumn wellness retreats at Sono Hotels

Sono Hotels presents two seasonal wellness packages perfect for a relaxing autumn escape, available until Nov. 30. At Sono Calm Gyeongju, the "Wellness Spa Moments" package (from 215,000 won) includes a one-night stay, two passes to the signature Wellness Pool & Spa and four 20-percent discount vouchers. At Sono Belle Cheongsong, the "Juwangsan Nature Retreat" package (from 127,000 won) includes a one-night stay, a trekking snack set, foldable hiking chair, two outdoor hot spring passes and four 20-percent breakfast buffet discounts. The first 100 guests also receive a five-piece Anya Travel Kit.