Paradise City packages stay with Mercier-Lozakovich recital

Paradise City launched an art concert package tied to the June 14 pianist Helene Mercier and violinist Daniel Lozakovich duo recital at Art Center Incheon.

The package pairs the concert with a stay at the boutique hotel Art Paradiso. Guests receive a room upgrade, 1 p.m. early check-in, welcome drink, breakfast at modern Korean restaurant Serase and an Art Center Incheon gift.

Also included are access to the Cimer water park, Paradise Hotel & Resort pool and fitness center, unlimited Gym@Home use, and discounts at The Spa at Paradise and The Scalp Comfort at Paradise.

Rates start at 751,300 won. Sales run through June 11. Stays are limited to June 14.

Signiel Busan turns purple for June concert weekend

Signiel Busan unveiled a purple-themed room and dining promotion timed to a major BTS concert in the city in June.

The Breeze, Taste, Sleep package pairs a one-night stay with the Purple Wave set, a mini cake and two beverages. Guests booking two consecutive nights receive a 50,000 won hotel credit. Bookings close June 11 for stays from June 10-17. Rates start at 516,374 won.

The Lounge and Pastry Salon serve the Purple Wave dessert collection from June 8 through 19, reworking signature cake Blue Azur in shades of violet.

Grand Hyatt Seoul revives classic tea at Gallery

Grand Hyatt Seoul's lobby lounge Gallery launches summer afternoon tea promotion The Grand Tea Society from June 1 through Aug. 31.

The menu opens with a Green Blanc welcome drink, followed by a savory selection that includes a cucumber and mint cream cheese sandwich, a summer twist on the traditional version. Weekend and holiday guests receive a pastry chef's special with butler and trolley service.

On the last Friday of each month from 6 to 8 p.m., Gallery Wine Bar hosts the Afternoon Tea Evening Blend, offering a glass of sparkling wine and free entry to JJ Mahoney's.

Prices for two start at 110,000 won on weekdays and 150,000 won on weekends and holidays.

Four Seasons Seoul leans on Jeju mango for summer tea set

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul serves its 101 Days of Summer Afternoon Tea Set at lobby lounge Maru from June 1 through Sep. 10.

The menu blends Jeju apple mango, Korean blueberries, corn, perilla leaf and watermelon, with tropical fruits such as lime, passion fruit and pineapple. Lobster, foie gras and summer truffle round out the premium ingredients.

Savory highlights include hiramasa aged in traditional soup soy sauce with pickled watermelon rind and perilla leaf on a fish-shaped squid ink tuile, a lobster tartlet with mango and lime spheres and a foie gras mousse tart with summer truffle and roasted Korean corn.

The sweet course features a Korean blueberry cheesecake, pistachio cremeux with cherry mousse, passion fruit chocolate and a Jeju mango tart.

The set is 160,000 won for two and includes coffee or tea.

Kensington Hotel Yeouido offers Han River picnic package

Kensington Hotel Yeouido launched a Han River Picnic package that runs through Sep. 30.

The hotel sits a five-minute walk from Yeouido Han River Park, and the package pairs an overnight stay with a picnic equipment rental service.

The package includes one night's accommodation, the picnic rental, two cans of Kensington beer and 2 p.m. early check-in. Rates start at 109,900 won.

The rental set consists of a wagon, sun shade, table, two chairs and a picnic mat, available for up to four hours. Guests collect the equipment at the front desk after check-in at their chosen time.