Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong serves summer restorative menu at La Palette Paris

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong is revisiting its all-day dining restaurant La Palette Paris through Aug. 31.

Highlights of the buffet include teriyaki eel, neungi mushroom baeksuk, dry-aged croaker sashimi, hanwoo beef yukhoe and Hokkaido scallops. The lineup also features premium cuts of beef and lamb, Texas barbecue, lobster tail, snow crab, made-to-order sushi and European desserts.

A Moet & Chandon welcome drink and a tableside truffle cream potage open the meal, and snow crab is steamed to order. Unlimited wine and draft beer are available at dinner and on weekend and holiday seatings.

Lunch runs 79,000 won and dinner 139,000 won.

Cassia Sokcho opens poolside bar overlooking the East Sea

Cassia Sokcho has opened a pool bar at its fourth-floor swimming pool for the summer.

The infinity pool, one of the property's signature spaces, overlooks the East Sea and serves food. The menu includes spicy seafood ramyeon, spicy beef brisket tteokbokki, avocado shrimp salad, seafood tomato pizza and jamon arugula burrata pizza.

Poolside options include boneless fried chicken and buffalo wings. For dessert, a Jeju apple mango bingsu and a classic red bean bingsu made with Gangwon Province red beans draw on local ingredients.

Beer, highballs, wine, coffee and juice round out the drink list.

Inspire Entertainment Resort marks World Cup season with events

Inspire Entertainment Resort in Incheon is running a global soccer event.

American-style sports pub MJ23 Sports Bar & Grill anchors the program with screenings, a limited "GOALden" menu with a special burger, cheese meatball pasta and a chicken platter, and two seasonal cocktails.

On Korea's match days -- June 12, 19 and 25 -- and on weekends, MJ23 lunch guests receive a scratch card with prizes including free table use. When Korea scores, every guest receives a local beer or canned drink.

Hotel guests and members can also win room vouchers, food and beverage credits and late checkout.

Sofitel Ambassador Seoul hosts Fete de la Musique summer concert

Sofitel Ambassador Seoul will hold the summer music festival Fete de la Musique on June 20, marking 140 years of Korea-France diplomatic ties at Latitude32 on the 32nd floor.

The festival includes live performances spanning gugak, jazz, ballad, house and DJ sets, paired with cocktails and food. Bartenders from eight Seoul bars will join for a guest bartending lineup: Ace Four Club, Alice Cheongdam, Baccarat Korea, Le Chamber, Soko, Swallow, Moogeunbon and SookHee.

The festival runs from 1 p.m. to midnight. There is no entrance fee.

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul unveils summer Stay & Dine package

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul in Gwanghwamun has introduced its Stay & Dine package for summer, with a one-night stay, hotel credit of 150,000 to 200,000 won and Korean sauna access for two.

The credit can be used across the hotel's restaurants and bars, excluding in-room dining, letting guests shape their own staycation through dining, relaxation and wellness. The sauna adds to the sense of escape, with access to relaxation lounges among other facilities.

The package is available for booking until Aug. 30, with stays valid from July 1 to Aug. 31. Rates start from 790,000 won for a deluxe room.