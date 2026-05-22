Inspire Entertainment Resort launches summer playcation packages

Inspire Entertainment Resort is rolling out three summer packages ahead of peak travel season, each centered on a four-hour pass to Splash Bay, its indoor waterpark.

The two-night basic package, with rates starting at 709,500 won, bundles 100,000 won in dining credit usable across 11 resort restaurants with two 10,000-won Olive Young vouchers. The two-night Gourmet option, with rates starting at 753,500 won, swaps the shopping perks for in-room fried chicken, plus a two-person breakfast at the Chef’s Kitchen buffet. The three-night package, with rates starting at 1,006,500 won, layers on a Brasserie 1783 dinner, the fried chicken, the dining credit and three rides at Jjangland, the resort’s indoor family theme park.

All three include one complimentary round of minibar drinks. Stays run June 10 through Aug. 31.

Conrad Seoul brings Asia’s top-ranked pizza back to Atrio for five days

Conrad Seoul’s Italian restaurant Atrio is hosting Giuseppe Errichiello, the chef behind Tokyo’s Risto Pizza, for a five-day pop-up running May 27-31.

Risto took the top spot in the 2026 50 Top Pizza Asia-Pacific ranking, climbing from second in Asia and 15th globally last year. The awards are often described as the pizza world’s Michelin guide.

This is the second Atrio collaboration for Errichiello. Last year’s run drew enough demand that requests for a return continued after it ended.

The menu features Risto signatures including a pizza with broccoli cream and house sausage, and another topped with caviar and crab. An Atrio-exclusive pie incorporates kimchi cream and hanwoo bresaola. Weekday lunches pair a signature pizza with the business lunch, and a course menu is available on Friday evenings and weekends.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Cassia Sokcho partners with Memo Paris for summer room package

Cassia Sokcho is launching a summer room package built around a collaboration with French niche perfume brand Memo Paris.

The Summer Memories with Memo Paris package, with rates starting at 180,000 won, draws on Memo Paris’s 2026 summer campaign Cap Camarat.

Each booking includes one night with breakfast at Vista, pool access for two, two cocktails and a Memo Paris gift set containing a canvas tote, a 5ml Cap Camarat eau de parfum sampler and two postcards. The tote and postcards carry artwork by Italian illustrator Olimpia Zagnoli.

The fourth-floor infinity pool is being restyled with Cap Camarat sunbeds and cushions for the season.

Stays run June 1 through Aug. 31.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Sheraton Grand Incheon launches Summer Escape package

Sheraton Grand Incheon is launching its Summer Escape package with rates starting at 275,000 won, running June 1 through Aug. 31.

The package upgrades guests to a Central Park-view deluxe or club room, and includes a bottle of Louis Perdrier Brut and a limited-edition summer chilling bag at check-in.

Guests booking through the hotel’s official website can also choose a swim cap or sports towel from lifestyle swimwear brand Loop Loop.

Families can request an in-room children’s tent. Marriott Bonvoy members receive complimentary breakfast for children.

Expectant guests booking through the official website receive two Happy Prince gift sets for newborns. Verification of pregnancy is required at check-in.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Signiel Seoul launches package with unlimited drinks at 81st-floor bar

Signiel Seoul launched a new room package built around unlimited drinks at Bar 81, its 81st-floor champagne bar.

The Signiel Twilight Escape package, with rates starting at 631,620 won, pairs one night in a high-floor room with two hours of unlimited pours from a sommelier-curated list of four champagnes, three whites and three reds.

The drinks come with the Awesome Tower, Bar 81’s signature dish from French Michelin three-star chef Yannick Alleno. The tower stacks grilled lamb chop, grilled lobster, sous-vide chicken breast and seared scallops. Service runs 5 to 9 p.m. by reservation.

Lighter drinkers can swap the unlimited pours for two seasonal cocktails. The package also includes 10 percent off the full Bar 81 menu.

Bookings are open through Nov. 28 on the hotel’s official website. Stays run through Dec. 1.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​