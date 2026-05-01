Sofitel Ambassador Seoul to screen French films under the stars

Sofitel Ambassador Seoul will host French Movie Night in its sixth-floor garden from May 7 through May 28, marking the 140th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Korea and France.

The lineup includes Michel Gondry's "The Book of Solutions," the culinary film "The French Soup" and "Attila Marcel," released locally as "Madame Proust's Secret Garden." Guests can pair the screenings with Whispering Angel rose, served through a partnership with the French wine label.

Holders of the All Woori Card Infinite will receive food and beverage discounts on designated card days.

Admission is free, but seating is limited. Reservations are open on the hotel's website and are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Andaz Gangnam rolls out carnation cake, weekend brunch for May

Andaz Seoul Gangnam is marking Family Month with a Carnation Vanilla Cake and an extended weekend brunch at its Jogakbo restaurant.

The cake, designed by the hotel's head pastry chef, layers hazelnut crustillant, almond dacquoise and Madagascan vanilla ganache under a white chocolate shell shaped to resemble carnation petals. It sells for 85,000 won at the lobby's A'+Z patisserie from Saturday through May 15. Bookings through Naver and Catch Table receive 5 to 10 percent off.

Andaz Long Brunch runs from noon to 3 p.m. on May weekends, Children's Day and Buddha's Birthday. The buffet features a chef's trolley with made-to-order ice cream. On Children's Day, tables get DIY cupcake kits.

The brunch is 135,000 won for adults and 67,500 won for children ages 6 to 12.

Lahan Select Gyeongju hosts Children's Day book talk with illustrator

Lahan Select Gyeongju will host a Children's Day book talk with picture book artist Thomas Lee on May 5 at the resort's Gyeongju Sanchaek bookstore and cafe.

The session centers on the illustrator's new title, "Take Care of the Cherry Blossoms!," which follows 33 cats on a springtime journey. Thomas Lee will sketch each child's favorite animal during a signing.

Two stay packages accompany the event. Kids Playbook, from 342,000 won, includes one night's lodging, a book talk ticket, breakfast for three and pool access for three. Local One Bite, from 294,000 won, pairs a room with breakfast and a tasting of Hwangnambbang, the Gyeongju red bean pastry recently praised by Chinese President Xi Jinping during the APEC summit, served alongside Gyeongju Sanchaek coffee.

Walkerhill stages outdoor jazz concert with picnic dining

Walkerhill Hotels & Resorts will hold Forest Concert: Jazz Picnic at its Forest Park lawn on May 31 and June 7, pairing a chef-prepared meal with a live jazz orchestra performance.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. From 6 p.m., guests can settle into camping chairs for an hour-long picnic featuring boxes of Mediterranean-style lobster tail, hanwoo short rib tteokgalbi, East Sea abalone, scallops and jamon-cheese rolls, served with red wine.

The concert runs from 7 to 8:10 p.m. and features the Lee Ji-yeon Jazz Orchestra, winner of best jazz album at the 15th Korean Music Awards. The set blends Studio Ghibli scores with jazz standards.

A room package starting at 586,000 won bundles a stay at Grand Walkerhill or Vista Walkerhill Seoul with two adult concert tickets.

Grand Hyatt Seoul returns with Namsan Festival

Grand Hyatt Seoul will hold its second Namsan Festival May 30-31, turning the hotel's outdoor pool garden into an afternoon-to-evening wine and music event.

The festival runs from 1 to 8 p.m. each day. Six wineries will pour unlimited tastings, and DJs will perform from 3 to 7 p.m. with Namsan as a backdrop. A lucky draw caps the night at 7 p.m. The hotel's poolside barbecue will be closed during the event.

Tickets are 33,000 won and include unlimited pours and a can of the hotel's Namsan Forest highball. An early bird rate of 29,000 won applies through May 15, and hotel guests staying through May 31 receive the same price. Tickets are sold through Naver reservations.