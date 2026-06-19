Four Seasons Hotel Seoul presents one-night Cantonese collaboration dinner

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul presents a one-night Four Hands Collaboration dinner with Four Seasons Hotel Macao on Friday, uniting two Michelin-starred Cantonese kitchens.

The dinner brings together chef To Kwok Wai of Zi Yat Heen in Macao and chef Anthony Ho of Yu Yuan in Seoul. The seven-course menu connects Macao's Cantonese heritage with Seoul's contemporary fine-dining approach, drawing on premium seafood and seasonal produce sourced from Korean farms and coastal communities.

Highlights include steamed egg custard with sea urchin and king crab, stir-fried live saw-edged perch with asparagus, marinated scallops with kimchi jelly, and hanwoo beef 1+ with hawthorn-glazed sauce and crispy rice. Optional wine pairings are available.

The dinner takes place at Yu Yuan, and is priced at 358,000 won per person.

Park Hyatt Seoul offers Summer Retreat wellness package

Park Hyatt Seoul has launched its Summer Retreat room package, pairing urban downtime with a self-care experience centered on the Italian luxury hair care brand Rossano Ferretti.

Guests receive a full-size Dolce collection gift set, valued at 125,000 won, with the brand's repairing and nourishing shampoo and hair mask. The package also includes in-room breakfast, two wellness drinks at the 23rd-floor Citrus Bar, and access to the infinity pool, fitness studio and sauna. Technogym rental kits and valet parking are available on request.

Guests who book during June receive an additional food and beverage voucher worth 100,000 won, limited to the first 30 rooms.

The package is available for booking and stays through Aug. 31, starting at 2.09 million won.

Grand Josun Busan pairs art exhibition with summer stay

Grand Josun Busan has launched The Whole World's Canvas Stay, a room package combining accommodation with an art exhibition, available through Oct. 24.

The package includes one night in a deluxe or kids deluxe room, two tickets to the Warner Bronckhorst Busan exhibition at the hotel's fourth-floor Groundseesaw platform, and towel coasters and bandages featuring the artist's work.

The Australia-based contemporary artist's Asian debut drew about 250,000 visitors at Groundseesaw Seochon last year. The Busan show, running through Oct. 25, presents 55 original works alongside roughly 100 photographs, videos, prints and installations, including the new Crack collection.

Ticket holders also receive a 10 percent discount at hotel dining venues, including the Aria, Palais de Chine, Terrace 292 and Josun Deli.

Prices start at 330,000 won.

Paradise City hosts Parisian Summer festival with France tourism board

Paradise City in Incheon has teamed with the French tourism board for Parisian Summer, a festival of French food and culture running through Aug. 31.

The program centers on Le Cafe, a seasonal dessert cafe created with pastry chef Tom Cole, who oversees pastry at a seven-star Dubai hotel. Cole visits in person from July 2 to 5 to present afternoon tea sets and limited desserts. From July 7, the cafe adds burgers, wine and highballs.

A garden market recreating Paris landmarks opens July 4, featuring a pop-up of French storybook characters Gaspard et Lisa. A collaboration with champagne house Veuve Clicquot brings a dedicated cabana to the main pool, and a France-themed media facade screens at Club Chroma from July 19.

Westin Josun Seoul launches Herendy Signature wellness package

Westin Josun Seoul has launched the Herendy Signature: The Scalp Sanctuary package, developed with global vegan hair care brand Aveda, available through Dec. 15.

The package centers on the Aveda Botanical Scalp and Soul Therapy program at the hotel's third-floor City Athletic Club, running July 1 through March 31, 2027. Therapists trained by Aveda use the brand's Scalp Solutions line for scalp and decollete care.

Benefits vary by room type and require a minimum two- or three-night stay. Deluxe and executive rooms include a 30-minute Scalp Therapy session and a Scalp Solutions gift set. Junior suites and the four-guest royal suite add fuller treatments, including a full-body wellness program with a body scrub.

Guests staying five nights or more receive a dining voucher worth 100,000 won and airport transfers.

Prices start at 480,000 won per night for a deluxe room.