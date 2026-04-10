Legoland Hotel offers Ninjago-themed stay package

Legoland Hotel is offering a limited-time “Ninjago Master Package” for families, available for stays through May 31 with prices starting from 392,000 won per night. The package, limited to 400 rooms and subject to early sellout, includes a one-night stay in a Ninjago-themed room, a choice of one of two Ninjago Lego sets, one-day Legoland park tickets for all guests and a commemorative 15th anniversary collector coin for children under 12. Guests receive a voucher at check-in to redeem their Lego set at the hotel’s Little Big Shop, open from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. The promotion offers a themed experience tied to the park’s Ninjago programming.

Kensington Resort Seorak Valley launches forest running package

Kensington Resort Seorak Valley is offering a “Run Together” package through July 31, designed for travelers seeking an active, nature-focused stay in Gangwon Province. Prices start from 249,900 won per night. The package includes a one-night stay, breakfast for two and a two-hour rental of New Balance running shoes and a T-shirt, allowing guests to run without bringing gear. A welcome kit with items such as socks and protein snacks is also provided. Set on a sprawling forested property in Goseong, the resort features running routes along wooded trails and lakeside paths, with optional 1-kilometer and 3-kilometer courses.

Signiel Seoul unveils cherry blossom stay package

Signiel Seoul is offering a limited-time “Taste of Cherry Blossom” package, available for stays until April 12. Prices start from 655,215 won per night. The package includes a one-night stay and a choice between two seasonal experiences. Guests can opt for a cocktail set at The Lounge on the 79th floor, featuring blossom-inspired drinks, or an afternoon tea set with desserts and savory bites served with panoramic views. Positioned as a private way to take in spring, the package highlights views of Seokchon Lake’s cherry blossoms from above.

Four Seasons Seoul’s Boccalino launches Sicilian-style seafood dinner

Four Seasons Seoul's Boccalino is introducing “Pescheria Night,” a Friday-only seafood dinner inspired by Sicilian coastal markets, priced at 150,000 won per person. The five-course menu, curated by head chef Ivan Spadaro, begins with a selection of seafood antipasti, followed by soup and a choice of main dish, including grilled Australian beef sirloin, white fish acqua pazza, seafood pizza or lobster fettuccine. The meal concludes with tableside fritto misto and limoncello tiramisu.

Lotte Hotel Busan to host limited-run summer pool party series

Lotte Hotel Busan will launch “Haven Escape,” a summer pool party series held at its Aqua Haven heated pool, with four events scheduled for July. The parties will take place on July 17-18 and July 24-25 from 7 p.m. Set on the hotel’s seventh-floor pool deck, the program combines DJ and artist performances with a private, resort-like atmosphere in the city. Tickets are on sale via BigC, with early-bird pricing available for about two weeks. Early-bird tickets are priced at 46,200 won, down from the regular price of 77,000 won. Additional sales will follow on platforms including Kream and Nol.