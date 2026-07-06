Chess may be played quietly, but every match is a small battle of patience, focus and nerve. For foreign residents who like strategy games and want to test their skills, Suwon has a tournament coming up.

The KT Suwon Branch International Chess Tournament will be held on Aug. 23 from 10 a.m. to noon at KT Suwon Branch in Jangan-gu, Suwon.

The tournament is open to KT customers, with foreigners living in Korea also welcome, according to the event poster. A separate notice says the event is for foreigners living in or active in the Suwon area.

The event is designed as a tournament-style chess competition and is organized by KT Suwon Branch. Registration is open through Aug. 17.

Winners will receive prize money, with 500,000 won for first place, 300,000 won for second place and 100,000 won for third place.

Participants can register by scanning the QR code on the event poster. Inquiries should also be made through the QR code to contact the KT Suwon Branch.

For anyone who has been looking for a reason to get out, meet other foreign residents or test their strategy away from a screen, this could be a simple summer side quest: Sit down, make your move and see where the board takes you.

Quick Info

Event: KT Suwon Branch International Chess Tournament

Date: Aug. 23, 2026

Time: 10 a.m.-noon

Venue: KT Suwon Branch, 947 Jeongjo-ro, Jangan-gu, Suwon

Eligibility: Foreigners living in or active in the Suwon area

Registration period: July 3-Aug. 17, 2026

Organizer: KT Suwon Branch

Inquiries: Scan the QR code on the event poster to contact KT Suwon Branch