Jihyo is set to collaborate with Jamaican singer Shenseea on the new single "Distant Lover," marking her latest international music project.

According to local media reports, Tuesday, "Distant Lover" will be released July 10. The summer-themed track is described as blending a smooth, sultry mood with Jihyo's powerful vocals and Shenseea's distinctive Caribbean sound.

The collaboration was arranged through Musicow's global "Fandom" project, which was launched in partnership with US entertainment company, Roc Nation. The initiative aims to connect K-pop artists with international pop acts through cross-border collaborations.

The release comes as collaborations between K-pop artists and global pop stars continue to gain momentum. In recent years, artists such as Rose and Bruno Mars, as well as Jennie and Dua Lipa, have joined forces on international projects, reflecting K-pop's growing presence in the global music market.

Jihyo has built a worldwide fan base through her activities with Twice and has continued to establish her own musical identity as a solo artist since making her solo debut. "Distant Lover" is expected to mark another step in expanding her presence on the global stage.