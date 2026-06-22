Twice generated 600 million plays on YouTube with the music video for “Cheer Up,” said label JYP Entertainment on Monday.

It is the group’s fifth video to exceed the mark, after “TT,” “What is Love?,” “Likey” and “Fancy.”

“Cheer Up” is a pop dance tune that fronted the nine-member act’s second EP “Page Two,” which was released in 2016. The mini album sold close to 180,000 copies by the end of the year, making Twice the first K-pop girl group that debuted after 2010 to sell over 100,000 units.

Separately, Twice is slated to host three shows in Seoul next month. It will be the final gig of the group's “This Is For” tour, which traveled to 44 regions for 81 shows, including the North American leg that drew approximately 550,000 audience, a record for a K-pop girl group.