Super Junior's new sub-unit, Super Junior-83z, will officially debut later this month with its first EP, "Promise."

The duo, consisting of 1983-born members Leeteuk and Heechul, will release the six-track album on July 13. Preorders opened Tuesday, coinciding with Leeteuk's birthday.

The EP includes the title track "Promise" as well as "Onsaemiro," which first drew attention when it was performed during Super Junior's 20th anniversary world tour encore concert in Seoul in April.

Following the album's release, Super Junior-83z will embark on its first fan concert tour, "1983."

The tour will kick off with three sold-out shows at Olympic Hall in Seoul from July 24 to 26 before heading to Tokyo, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Macau, Kaohsiung, Singapore and Taipei.